Shanghai Disney Resort Is Celebrating the Lunar New Year With Limited Time Entertainment and More

Happy Lunar New Year! Shanghai Disney Resort sent a special video message as they celebrated the first day of the Year of the Ox. The message reads: “Fortune Ox Brings Greetings for the New Year. Happy New Year!” Let’s check out everything else going on during the festival from February 11 through February 26 at the resort.

What’s Happening:

Friday, February 12, marks the start of the Chinese New Year, and as has been done since 2016, Shanghai Disney Resort is celebrating with special events, themed décor, merchandise, special menus, and more

Clarabelle Cow made her TikTok debut

Mickey, Minnie, and Clarabelle Cow, all dressed in their new Spring Festival costumes designed by Guo Pei, joined the President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, Joe Schott, dotted the eyes of two slumbering lions, awakening them to bring vitality and spread good luck to resort Guests and Cast Members for the year ahead.

During the Spring Festival, there will be various special events taking place. Our Families is a limited-time projection and firework show that will only be done during the holiday from February 11 through Lantern Festival on February 26. The show even has a firework shaped like the Chinese character for “Cow.”

On Mickey Avenue, the Spring Festival Drum Ceremony will take place, bringing good fortune and driving away bad luck.

Guests also have the opportunity to see Mickey and friends dressed in their Spring Festival outfits during and after the show.

The Garden of the Twelve Friends transforms into the Wishing Garden during the festival, where Guests can write their New Year’s wishes on special Wishing Cards.

And of course, there is special merchandise as well. Here are some plushes of Mickey and Minnie dressed in their Spring Festival outfits made by Chinese designer, Guo Pei.

The festival runs from February 11 through February 26 at Shanghai Disney Resort. Check out more of what you can see and do during the event.