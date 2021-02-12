EA Sends an Update on “Star Wars: Squadrons” Saying the Last Cosmetic Additions Will Come on May 4

by | Feb 12, 2021 11:29 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Electronic Arts has released an update for Star Wars: Squadrons with a tease on what will be coming next and announcing the last cosmetic updates coming to the game will be released on May 4.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars: Squadrons released in October 2020, and although it was set to be a game without much in terms of updates after release, it has been anything but.
  • EA has been frequently updating the game not only with bug fixes, but cosmetic items for both your ships and pilots including character cosmetics, ship dashboard items, and new starfighters to take into battle for both sides of the conflict.
  • In the latest announcement, EA says that more balancing adjustments will be made to make sure the game stays fun and fair for everyone, no matter what ship you decide to use.
  • They also announced more cosmetic items to be revealed, reminding fans that Twitch Prime still has some free items coming in March, along with the release that occurred in early February.
  • The last cosmetic additions for the game are planned for May 4, but new operations awards will continue as you complete online challenges.

EA has also released some updates done to the game today:

  • Starfighters & Components
    • To bring the A-wing’s performance more in line with the other starfighters without impacting its role as an interceptor, we’ve made the following changes to it across the board. The A-wing should now require more skilled power management to use and be more prone to trading or losing in jousts.
  • A-wing shield capacity decreased by 20%
  • A-wing shield overcharge decay rate increased by 100% to match TIE defender’s

More “Star Wars: Squadrons”

  • Star Wars: Squadrons is a video game from Electronic Arts, Lucasfilm Games and EA Motive Studios.
  • The game is set after the destruction of the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi. Read our review of the game.
  • Players can customize their characters and chips with cosmetic upgrades they earn through the game and receive through monthly downloads.
  • You can pick up the game on Amazon.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed