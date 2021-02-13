Recap – UFC 258 Sees Some Wildly Entertaining Fights and a Record-Breaking Championship Win

by | Feb 13, 2021 10:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Coming off of a huge card last month, the UFC put the welterweight champion in the main event at UFC 258 for an exciting bout against his extremely talented teammate. The energy in this fight was unlike any other, but some of the other bouts before the main event were also wildly entertaining.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the night and break down the three fights we looked at in our UFC 258 preview.

Prelim Highlights

In an early women’s strawweight bout, Polyana Viana showed off some very impressive grappling skills in a submission victory over Mallory Martin. Her control and transitions were flawless and allowed her to score an armbar in the first round. Martin tried to tough it out but was eventually forced to tap. Interestingly, this marks three straight fights for Viana that ended with an amber in the first round, with her winning the last two.

In a welterweight matchup, 13th-ranked Belal Muhammad smothered Diego Lima with a relentless pace en route to a dominant decision victory. Lima scored some big calf kicks that clearly hurt Muhammad, but that was about all the offense he could muster as Muhammad kept up the pressure for 15 minutes.

In the final prelim of the night, we were treated to an absolutely wild show. The heavy favorite Rodolfo Vieira looked as though he had this fight well in control when he took Anthony Hernandez down and got his back in the first couple of minutes. Hernandez withstood the assault from the the top-level jiu jitsu fighter and worked back to his feet. After trying so hard to get the submission victory, Vieira was completely gassed and Hernandez teed off on him. The +300 underdog eventually managed to lock in a choke and force the world class submission specialist to tapout. It was a shocking result and a wildly entertaining fight.

Main Card Highlights

The first fight on the main card, kept that momentum rolling when Julian Marquez showed some incredible determination after taking a beating in the first two rounds. Maki Pitolo surprised him by employing a grappling-heavy gameplan and controlling most of the fight, but Marquez weathered the storm for two round and managed to land some big shots in the third before scoring the submission victory. It was a great performance and a huge win for someone who hadn’t fought since 2018.

Ricky Simon put on an absolute clinic in pressure, overwhelming Brian Kelleher with a relentless pace en route to a decision win. Simon cut Kelleher with an elbow early in the fight and it visibly bothered him for the rest of the bout. That was just the start of his discomfort though as Simon constantly had Kelleher in bad positions, resulting in a big win for the featherweight contender.

Kelvin Gastelum def. Ian Heinisch

In a battle of two ranked middleweights, Kelvin Gastelum proved that there is no substitution for octagon experience. The favored veteran out-wrestled the accomplished wrestler Ian Heinisch and earned himself an impressive decision victory. Gastelum scored some thunderous takedowns and, while he wasn’t able to hold Heinisch down for very long, he controlled the octagon and dictated the pace of the fight. It was a much needed win for the ninth-ranked middleweight who should be in line for a big fight in the near future.

My pick: Gastelum via 3rd round knockout

Result: Gastelum via decision

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

The co-main event featured two of the top women’s flyweights and again experience proved to be very important. Alexa Grasso trusted her hands and out-struck the 22-year-old Maycee Barber. Grasso looked much more calm and collected in the cage while Barber seemed to show a lot more wasted movement. Grasso threw much cleaner strikes, getting the best of almost every exchange, but she also showed some impressive grappling for a stretch in the second round. That was a skill that had previously been missing from her game and could take her to the next level. As for Barber, she really went all out for a finish in the third round, knowing she was behind on the scorecards. This will show up as a loss on her record, but Barber will certainly earn some respect with this performance.

My pick: Barber via decision

Result: Grasso via decision

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

This main event had a different feel from most as these two fighters entered the octagon as former teammates and friends. They both stated that there is certainly no bad blood between them but their friendship also wouldn’t change the way fight and there was definitely a level of intensity between them that isn’t normally there.

That intensity never let up. Burns almost shocked the world just minutes into the fight when he landed several big punches and stunned the champion. The challenger won the first round in a big way and had a lot of fight fans, myself included, second guessing their picks. That didn’t last all that long though. Usman found his range in the second round and really started working a very stiff jab. With the scorecards likely even after two rounds, it was just seconds into the third when Usman dropped Burns for a second time and eventually put him away. With this win, Usman passed Georges St. Pierre for the longest win streak in the history of the UFC’s welterweight division with 13.

This fight brought a new level of intensity that I have never seen in the UFC. Despite the fact that these guys are friends, they shared some very intense staredowns between rounds and refused to touch gloves. After the fight, they showed a tremendous amount of respect for each other, but during the bout, the intensity was on another level.

My pick: Usman via decision

Result: Usman via 3rd round knockout

UFC 258 was an incredible night of fights with some really spectacular performances. We saw some amazing comebacks from Anthony Hernandez, Julian Marquez and even the champ Kamaru Usman. The only problem for the UFC now is what to do next with the dominant champion.  He has just about cleaned out the welterweight division and there aren’t many names left on the list to challenge him.

The UFC will return to ESPN+ on Saturday, February 20 for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis. Be sure to check back next week for a preview of the event.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed