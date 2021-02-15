Marvel Teases New Story Featuring Boba Fett, Promises More Details Tomorrow

Marvel is teasing a cryptic new image that features the fan-favorite Bounty Hunter from the Star Wars universe, Boba Fett, promising a larger announcement tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

StarWars.com

In the image (below), Fett is seen depicted with a blaster in one hand and a spear in the other, standing in front of a wall that looks shelled from heavy fire. At the bottom of the image, the words: “Boba Fett…Nowhere to Hide.”

But what does it all mean? Either way, Boba Fett looks ready for battle, and that can’t be good. More news is promised by StarWars.com to arrive tomorrow.