Marvel Teases New Story Featuring Boba Fett, Promises More Details Tomorrow

Marvel is teasing a cryptic new image that features the fan-favorite Bounty Hunter from the Star Wars universe, Boba Fett, promising a larger announcement tomorrow.
What’s Happening:
- StarWars.com has revealed a teaser image from Marvel featuring the iconic Bounty Hunter, Boba Fett, promising more news tomorrow.
- In the image (below), Fett is seen depicted with a blaster in one hand and a spear in the other, standing in front of a wall that looks shelled from heavy fire. At the bottom of the image, the words: “Boba Fett…Nowhere to Hide.”
- But what does it all mean? Either way, Boba Fett looks ready for battle, and that can’t be good. More news is promised by StarWars.com to arrive tomorrow.
- Boba Fett, bounty hunter and son of Jango Fett, first appeared in the legendary Star Wars Holiday Special, before making his iconic debut in The Empire Strikes Back, seemingly meeting his fate in Return of the Jedi.
- He recently appeared in the second season of hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, and a spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett is due to arrive in December.
- This won’t be his first comic appearance however, as he has appeared in numerous comics previously, including a recent turn in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters.
- ScreenRant speculates about where this particular story may be headed, saying: “It would make sense if it took place between Fett surviving the Sarlacc Pitt to where he appears in The Mandalorian. While the Book of Boba Fett will surely dive into his backstory more, there's plenty of gaps to fill in how he survived and what transpired between then and meeting Din Djarin. So, the comic medium seems like the perfect place to tell those stories.”