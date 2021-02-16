Billy Campbell Set to Star in ABC’s New Drama “National Parks”

It looks like ABC has found its star for its upcoming new drama series. Billy Campbell has been tapped to be the lead in the upcoming new series National Parks, according to Deadline.
- Campbell will star in the new series as Cal Foster, an experienced ISB special agent who has worked in the field for years but is now stepping into a new leadership role. He wonders how the team he’s worked alongside will respond to taking orders from him, but Cal is determined to honor the position and help his fellow agents no matter what.
- This role will mark Campbell’s return to ABC after he starred in the 1999 drama series Once and Again, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination.
- He also recently starred in the CTV/Hulu series Cardinal.
- The series is set to follow a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks — which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity.
- National Parks, for which ABC ordered a pilot earlier this month, is co-written and executive produced by Kevin Costner.
- The series comes from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, 20th Television and A+E Studios and is also co-written by Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird with Anthony Hemingway on to direct.
- Helbing and Baird co-wrote The Explorers Guide novel with Costner.
- Helbing, who recently served as showrunner on Knightfall, will also act as showrunner for National Parks.