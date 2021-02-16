Disney Reveals 10 European Originals for Disney+ and International Streamer Star

Disney has announced a slate of 10 original European projects that will be heading to Disney+ and Star in international markets, according to Deadline.
- Back at their Investor Day in December, Disney announced that they plan to greenlight 50 international projects by 2024.
- Thanks to this slate that was revealed today, they are well on their way as two new Disney+ projects and eight new Star projects have been revealed.
- The new slate includes:
- France
- Star will launch globally as a sixth brand tile within the Disney+ app and is essentially Disney’s international answer to Hulu.
What they’re saying:
- Liam Keelan, VP of original content: “Our initial European offering underscores Disney’s regional commitment to outstanding and diverse talent, reflecting our desire to work with the very best storytellers in the industry.”