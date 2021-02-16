Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2021

The heat intensifies this March on Disney+ with the Premier Access arrival of Raya and the Last Dragon, the finale of WandaVision, the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the debut of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies

Raya and the Last Dragon – Coming March 5th with Premier Access

“Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”

Own the Room – Coming March 12th

“From National Geographic Documentary Films and the Emmy Award-Winning Team Behind Science Fair, Own the Room follows five young star students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for student entrepreneurs. From disparate corners of the planet, the competitors take their big ideas to Macau, China, host of one of the most prestigious entrepreneurship competitions in the world, the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Santosh is from a small farming town in Nepal; Alondra works the register at her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico; Henry is a programming wiz from Nairobi; Jason is a marketing machine from Greece; and Daniela is an immigrant escaping the crisis in Venezuela, taking on the chemical industry from her lab at NYU. They’ve each overcome immense obstacles in pursuit of their dreams, from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest. Their ideas have already changed their own lives, but are they ready to change the world?”

TV Shows

New Library Additions

March 5th

Movies

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

TV Shows/Specials

March 12th

Movies

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

TV Shows/Specials

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s1-8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

March 19th

TV Shows/Specials

Big Hero 6 The Series

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (s1)

March 26th

Movies

Gnomeo & Juliet

TV Shows/Specials

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: As Time Goes By

Pickle and Peanut (s1-3)

Weekly Watch Guide

