Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2021

The heat intensifies this March on Disney+ with the Premier Access arrival of Raya and the Last Dragon, the finale of WandaVision, the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the debut of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.
New Exclusives
Movies
Raya and the Last Dragon – Coming March 5th with Premier Access
“Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”
Own the Room – Coming March 12th
“From National Geographic Documentary Films and the Emmy Award-Winning Team Behind Science Fair, Own the Room follows five young star students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for student entrepreneurs. From disparate corners of the planet, the competitors take their big ideas to Macau, China, host of one of the most prestigious entrepreneurship competitions in the world, the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Santosh is from a small farming town in Nepal; Alondra works the register at her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico; Henry is a programming wiz from Nairobi; Jason is a marketing machine from Greece; and Daniela is an immigrant escaping the crisis in Venezuela, taking on the chemical industry from her lab at NYU. They’ve each overcome immense obstacles in pursuit of their dreams, from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest. Their ideas have already changed their own lives, but are they ready to change the world?”
TV Shows
- WandaVision
- March 5th – Finale
- Marvel Studios Assembled
- March 12th – The Making of WandaVision
- Marvel Studios: Legends
- March 12th – Falcon, Winter Soldier, Zemo, and Sharon Carter
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- March 19th – Premiere
- March 26th – New Episode
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- March 26th – “Game On”
- Inside Pixar
- March 26th – 5 New Episodes Themed to “Foundations”
New Library Additions
March 5th
Movies
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
TV Shows/Specials
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
- Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)
March 12th
Movies
- Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
TV Shows/Specials
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
- Disney My Music Story: Perfume
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s1-8)
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)
March 19th
TV Shows/Specials
- Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time
- Mexico Untamed (s1)
March 26th
Movies
- Gnomeo & Juliet
TV Shows/Specials
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs: As Time Goes By
- Pickle and Peanut (s1-3)
