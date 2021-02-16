Trailer for Disney’s “Cruella” Coming Tomorrow

Walt Disney Studios has announced that they will be debuting a trailer tomorrow for Cruella, their upcoming live-action prequel to the animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians with a focus on the film’s villain.
- Cruella dives into the rebellious early days of one of the most notorious—and notoriously fashionable— villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set against the backdrop of 1970s punk-rock London, and director Craig Gillespie delivers a unique take on this one-of-a-kind villain.
- Cruella will debut in theaters May 28, 2021.
The cast:
- Emma Stone as the villainous Cruella de Vil
- Joel Fry as Jasper
- Paul Walter Hauser as Horace
- Emma Thompson
- Emily Beecham
Cruella creative team:
- Directed by:
- Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya)
- Produced by:
- Marc Platt
- Kristin Burr
- Andrew Gunn
- Current version written by:
- Tony McNamara
- First draft written by:
- Dana Fox