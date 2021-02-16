Trailer for Disney’s “Cruella” Coming Tomorrow

Walt Disney Studios has announced that they will be debuting a trailer tomorrow for Cruella, their upcoming live-action prequel to the animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians with a focus on the film’s villain.

Cruella dives into the rebellious early days of one of the most notorious—and notoriously fashionable— villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Set against the backdrop of 1970s punk-rock London, and director Craig Gillespie delivers a unique take on this one-of-a-kind villain.

The cast:

Emma Stone as the villainous Cruella de Vil

Joel Fry as Jasper

Paul Walter Hauser as Horace

Emma Thompson

Emily Beecham

Cruella creative team: