D23 Shares Brief Origin Story Behind EPCOT Favorites Dreamfinder and Figment

by | Feb 17, 2021 12:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

D23 is answering some fan questions, and took the time to elaborate, albeit briefly, on the origin story of EPCOT fan-favorite characters Dreamfinder and Figment from the original Journey Into Imagination attraction at the park.

What’s Happening:

  • Figment and the Dreamfinder are iconic original characters created for EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort—but do you know how they started spreading imagination? D23 recently asked their friends at the Walt Disney Archives to share the story of these two fan-favorite characters.
  • While it's a very lengthy origin story, they seemed to do well getting it down to the concise minute-long video above.

  • Francesca from The Walt Disney Archives explains, quite simply, that Dreamfinder and Figment began as “Professor Marvel” and his dragon friend for a proposed but never built expansion to Disneyland Park called “Discovery Bay.”
  • While she doesn’t quite explain the evolution, she simply says the pair of characters were reimagined into their new roles for Journey Into Imagination at EPCOT.
  • Luckily for us, we have our own extinct attractions expert who could tell us more about Discovery Bay and the original Journey Into Imagination that you can read about by clicking the links provided.

  • Guests to EPCOT can still find Figment in some form, as he stars in the current occupant of the Imagination! Pavilion, aboard the Journey Into Your Imagination With Figment attraction. Dreamfinder, sadly, is no longer present for the journey, aside from an easter egg featured on the attraction.
  • Dreamfinder was present in the attraction, as well as exhibits and activities in the former ImageWorks, up until the original’s closure in 1998. He was replaced by actor Eric Idle, reprising his role of Professor Nigel Channing from 1994’s 3D film, Honey, I Shrunk The Audience (which was still playing at the Magic Eye Theater in the pavilion at the time) for a new attraction, Journey into YOUR Imagination, which also demoted Figment to a cameo. Fans were outraged and a new attraction came shortly after, Journey Into Your Imagination With Figment, but still left Dreamfinder behind and kept Nigel Channing.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed