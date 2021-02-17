Video – Disney Released a Featurette on the New Movie “Flora & Ulysses” Coming to Disney+

Disney has released a featurette on the new movie Flora & Ulysses, which releases on Disney+ on Friday, February 19.

The featurette, “Feeling Like a Hero,” takes us behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew as they talk about the movie and all the trouble Ulysses gets everyone into.

The film is based on the Newbery Award-winning book, Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo, which is about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life–and her outlook–forever.

by Kate DiCamillo, which is about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life–and her outlook–forever. The film stars Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Anna Deavere Smith, Danny Pudi, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Janeane Garofolo, and Kate McCucci. It was directed by Lena Khan and produced by Gil Netter.

Alex gave the movie 5 out of 5 doorbells painted like Captain America’s shield review

Flora & Ulysses starts streaming on Disney+ on Friday, February 19.