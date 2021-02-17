Disney Vacation Club Members Can Earn Cute Parks Buttons With “Scenic Selfies” Game

With 2021 marking the 30th anniversary of Disney Vacation Club, Walt Disney World has introduced a new interactive game for Members to enjoy on their visit to Parks. For a limited time, DVC Members can participate in “Scenic Selfies” and earn cute collectible buttons.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of 30 years of Disney Vacation Club, Walt Disney World has launched a new game for DVC Members.

Guests visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth can collect four special buttons for participating in the Scenic Selfies game

Today, Jeremiah visited EPCOT

To celebrate Disney Vacation Club’s 30th Anniversary, members can take part in a “Scenic Selfie” game in each of the 4 Walt Disney World Parks to earn a different button. #WDW #dvc #dvc30 pic.twitter.com/MlxJV10CzU — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) February 17, 2021

Disney hasn’t given an end date for the game, but notes that buttons will be available while supplies.

How It Works

Visit the designated Disney Vacation Club Kiosk at each park to get your phone setup to play the game! Magic Kingdom EPCOT: Alongside the Canada Pavilion Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Members will find clues leading them to all five spots at each of the Disney Parks on DVCMemberGame.com.

At each location guests will be given the opportunity to take a selfie and add a keepsake sticker to their picture.

Once they’ve taken a selfie at all five locations, guests will be able to visit a Disney Vacation Club kiosk to collect a prize.

Visit each park to encounter new clues and collect all the prizes!

More DVC Member Fun:

Even if you’re not going to the parks, DVC Members can commemorate the 30th Anniversary with new merchandise

Now through March 2nd, DVC Members (and Annual Passholders) can enjoy a 30% discount on merchandise