Florida Residents Can Only Order Walt Disney World Specialty Charitable License Plates Through Local County Tax Collector

While the official plans and events of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World are still up in the air thanks to the global pandemic, one thing that was previously announced has yet to see the light of day, and reportedly still needs YOUR help to get off the ground.

What’s Happening:

Late last year, it was announced

Originally announced by the Disney Parks Blog

What many Florida Residents don’t realize is that they must contact their local County Tax Collector’s Office to order the plate, it is not available online.

Florida Residents who wish to acquire the charitable Walt Disney World anniversary license plate can use this link

According to one local office agent, as well as the official Osceola County Tax Collector website

If the plate fails to meet the minimum presale requirement within the allotted time frame (two years), those who ordered the plate will receive a refund, or can apply the cost to a different specialty plate.

We’ve compiled a few links to counties local to Walt Disney World so residents can find and contact their local office: Orange Osceola Seminole Lake Polk

