Photos – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Construction Update for February 2021

Jeremiah was able to take a few photos on his way to EPCOT of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel construction. Let’s check them out and see how the immersive hotel experience is doing in early 2021.

A lot of trees were being planted on the side of the road to help cover the view of the hotel which will be taking Guests into outer space sometime in the future.

In the back behind the hotel building, you can spot the mountains at Black Spire Outpost. Here are some photos of the hotel construction as of February 2021.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World Resort president Jeff Vahle posted pictures of himself and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Josh D’Amaro touring the progress on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience.

Star Wars : Galactic Starcruiser will begin transporting Guests from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to a galaxy far, far away beginning in 2021. This is a new type of immersive vacation, a two-night, cruise-style itinerary where Guests will become the hero of their own adventure in an experience that surrounds them 24/7 in Star Wars storytelling.

A "spaceport of call" to Black Spire Outpost is included in the itinerary, where special passenger transports take passengers to the planet Batuu (also known as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios).

According to the official Walt Disney World website, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is still set to take Guests aboard the Halcyon later this year.