“Star Wars: Hunters” Free-to-Play Arena Combat Video Game Announced for Nintendo Switch

Among the numerous announcements made during this afternoon’s highly anticipated Nintendo Direct online event was a new free-to-play title from Lucasfilm Games entitled Star Wars: Hunters, coming to Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android sometime in 2021.

Star Wars: Hunters is described by official sources as “an all-new squad-based, free-to-play arena combat game” that will take place after the Galactic Civil War (between Episodes VI and VII of the larger Star Wars saga). “A new cast of unique Star Wars characters come together to battle it out in a galactic arena” in this game which also saw a brief trailer released today during Nintendo Direct.

What’s happening:

Star Wars: Hunters will be released for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices sometime in 2021 from BossAlien, NaturalMotion Games, Zynga, and Lucasfilm Games.

What they’re saying:

Star Wars: Hunters is currently scheduled for release sometime in 2021 on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. For more information, be sure to visit the official Star Wars: Hunters website.