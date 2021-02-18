Chewbacca LEGO Statue On Display at Downtown Disney Through March 1st, 2021

The LEGO store in #DowntownDisney has a new arrival! Come check out the new Chewbacca LEGO Model now – March 1. Fun Fact – It took 36,540 Bricks and 275 hours to build! pic.twitter.com/vLML1zRuHp

— Disneyland Legacy Passholders (@DisneylandAP) February 18, 2021