“What’s Up, Disney+” Looks at “The Muppet Show” and “Flora & Ulysses” Ahead of February 19th Premieres

The sixteenth episode of Whats Up, Disney+ takes a look at highlights for February 19th including the arrival of The Muppet Show and Flora & Ulysses.
What’s Happening:
- Andre Meadows and Jenny Lorenzo are back for the sixteenth episode of the YouTube series What’s Up, Disney+, where they look at highlights for the week ahead.
- All 5 seasons of The Muppet Show make their streaming debut on February 19th and in “A minute and a half,” the same amount of time Kermit gave Sam Eagle for his big finale of Muppet*Vision 3-D, they give viewers a quick overview of the series.
- Highlighting what’s new, they encourage subscribers to check out the newest batch of Inside Pixar episodes and also tease upcoming projects like Marvel Studios Assembled, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and the Premier Access debut of Raya and the Last Dragon.
- WandaVision fans can now update their Disney+ avatars to choose from Wanda or Vision.
- From Flora & Ulysses, Jenny creates a squirrel sonnet Mad Libs style with stars Matilda Lawler and Alyson Hanigan. Flora & Ulysses starts streaming February 19th.