Disney Releases a New Teaser Trailer for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Disney has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
What’s Happening:
- A new teaser trailer was released today for the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier called “Start.”
- It takes us through a few different scenes with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in action.
- During the Super Bowl, we also got a trailer for the show you can check out here.
About the Show:
- Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.
- Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19.