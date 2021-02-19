Disney Releases a New Teaser Trailer for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Disney has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

What’s Happening:

A new teaser trailer was released today for the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier called “Start.”

called “Start.” It takes us through a few different scenes with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in action.

During the Super Bowl, we also got a trailer for the show you can check out here

About the Show:

, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ . The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19.