Disneyland Legacy Passholder 30% Discount Extended Through March 11

Disneyland Resort has sent out a message on Twitter letting Legacy Passholders know that the 30% discount on select merchandise has been extended through March 11, Monday through Thursday, at Downtown Disney.

The Legacy Passholder 30% discount on select merchandise is being extended through March 11, Mon – Thurs at select #DowntownDisney locations! On weekends and after March 11, Passholders may continue to receive applicable discounts based on Passport type.https://t.co/XFJnQyQTeD pic.twitter.com/EqRwxPxii3 — Disneyland Legacy Passholders (@DisneylandAP) February 22, 2021

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has the following message set up on their website “We are excited to share a special merchandise discount for our Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders! Passholders who held active Passports as of March 14, 2020, the park closure date, can receive 30% off select merchandise purchases at Disney owned-and-operated locations at Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street. This offer is valid Monday through Thursday, beginning January 18 through March 11, 2021. As a reminder, on days when the 30% savings offer is not available and after this special offer has ended, Annual Passholders who held active Passports as of March 14, 2020 will continue to receive applicable discounts, based on their Passport type, on merchandise and food and beverages at select Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street locations until new membership offerings are announced.”



More on Legacy Passholders:

Disneyland canceled all Annual Passes on January 17, 2021, and on January 27, announced a Legacy Passholder program

