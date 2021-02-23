Baby Rhino, Ranger, Makes His Debut On Savannah at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The newest addition to the Rhino family at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Ranger, has made his debut on the Harambe Reserve at Kilimanjaro Safaris, sticking close to his mom and exploring his home.

What’s Happening:

Four-month-old white rhino calf Ranger Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Ranger was eager to explore his new environment, plunging right into the mud alongside Kendi for a good wallow before running around to see all the new savanna sights. This rambunctious rhino calf made fast friends with his “aunties” Lola and Jao, and mom Kendi kept close by to make sure Ranger stayed out of trouble. Of course, such an adventurous morning requires lots of energy, so there was plenty of nursing and napping going on, too.

Ranger is the first calf for the herd in five years – and the keepers have eagerly cheered on Kendi and Ranger through each new developmental milestone. This “little” guy is now a big boy, and he’s grown to be more than four times his birth weight, weighing in at nearly 600 pounds, and his size is matched by his big, bold personality.

Collectively, Disney’s Animal Care team has hundreds of years of experience, and their teamwork and expertise are crucial to ensuring Ranger’s successful transition to the savannah. Each animal is unique with their own personalities, development and family dynamics, so each onstage introduction is something special.

Rhino calves, as well as the giraffes, spend time bonding in backstage environments as they grow and keepers teach important training behaviors. Other animals, like gorillas or mandrills, may make their onstage debut within a few hours of birth, with the baby clinging right onto mom’s chest.

Life is always interesting in the world of animal care, and Kendi and Ranger will start spending more time on the savannah in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled for this dynamic duo on your next Kilimanjaro Safaris adventure.