Jurassic World VelociCoaster Merchandise Hits The Shelves

The opening of the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster is fast approaching, and as such, new logo merchandise is hitting the shelves.

Shirts are available, including one that features an iconic quote from the original Jurassic Park, “Must Go Faster,” though that was in a scene featuring the T-Rex, and not the Velociraptors. The logo for the new coaster is also carried over into a tank top.

The logo, featuring a Velociraptor entangled in some coaster track, is also carried over into pins, keychains and mugs.

The logo, as well as the title banner, are featured in a fun magnet set as well, with the title banner and ride stats that carried over onto their own mug and lanyard set.

A set of pins featuring the raptors and commemorating the opening of the new attraction are also available.

Additional T-shirts and tanks are available featuring the raptors, and are branded to the new coaster.

No official opening date has been announced for the new attraction, but Universal did remove the construction walls surrounding the new high-speed thrill ride.

Spanning more than 4,700 feet of track and reaching heights of up to 155 feet, the coaster’s signature maneuvers will have guests twisting and soaring above land, barrel rolling just inches above water, speeding through near-misses and launches within the paddock, and more…with just a lap restraint holding them in place.

The coaster will also include two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds, a 360-degree barrel roll right above the Inland Sea – Islands of Adventure’s show lagoon, a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver, a towering “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80 degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet, and 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime throughout the entire adventure.