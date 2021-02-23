“WandaVision” Episode 7 Soundtrack Released Early

Well WandaVision fans, you asked for a certain theme song to make its way to digital streaming platforms and Disney+ has answered! Instead of waiting the normal seven days to drop the Episode 7 Original Soundtrack, Disney+ delivered this week’s tunes today.

WandaVision spoilers ahead!

In last Friday’s episode of WandaVision , fans were treated to an extremely fun yet entirely unsurprising revelation that omnipresent neighbor Agnes was indeed Agatha Harkness. And making the whole situation even more delightful, was that she had her own theme song.

In response, Disney+ released the entire Episode 7 Original Soundtrack today, three days earlier than they planned. Take a listen:

The digital soundtracks feature a score by composer Christophe Beck ( Frozen 2 , Ant-Man and the Wasp ) and original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ( Frozen ).

Beck composed and produced all score tracks on each WandaVision album.

producers are Kevin Feige, Matt Shakman, and Dave Jordan. Release dates for the upcoming soundtracks are as follows: Episode 8 soundtrack release date: 3/5 Episode 9 soundtrack release date: 3/12



You can find the WandaVision soundtracks Spotify YouTube Apple Music Pandora YouTube Music Vevo



WandaVision is available to stream now on Disney+.