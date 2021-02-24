Soleil Moon Frye Talks About Growing up as a Teenage Actor in the ’90s in the Hulu Documentary “kid 90”

Hulu has released a trailer for the documentary kid 90, which takes us on a trip back to the ‘90s with Soleil Moon Frye (Punky Brewster) on March 12.

What’s Happening:

takes us on a journey with Soleil Moon Frye, who played Punky Brewster on the hit sitcom, as we look back at video footage she had recorded in the ‘90s hanging out with friends and family in Hollywood as Soleil and her friends provide commentary on growing up as actors. The documentary is directed by Soleil Moon Frye and is executive produced by Jason Goldberg and Alan Welch for STX, Philip Watson and Jennifer Davisson for Appian Way, Yana Gorskaya, and Neil Meiklejohn.

Additionally, Frye will be rejoining the cast in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, coming to Disney+

Synopsis:

“As a teenager in the ‘90s, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went. She documented hundreds of hours of footage and then locked it away for over 20 years. After all this time, kid 90 unlocks the vault and presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in Hollywood and New York City in the ‘90s, balancing childhood and fame pre-internet and social media explosion. It is a deeply personal coming-of-age story that explores how “sometimes we need to look back to find our way forward.” Soleil is joined by lifelong friends and fellow child stars who provide commentary on growing up in the ‘90s; including David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Brian Austin Green, Tori Leonard, Heather McComb and more.”

kid 90 will premiere on Hulu on March 12.