“Deadpool: Black, White and Blood” Coming in August

Wolverine is currently slicing and dicing his way through his bloodiest adventures yet in WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE, AND BLOOD and soon Carnage will show readers why he’s Marvel’s most terrifying villain in CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE, AND BLOOD. Come August, it’ll be Deadpool’s turn.
- Just announced by Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski during yesterday’s Deadpool Nerdy Thirty Virtual Event, Deadpool will be starring in a brand-new series just in time for his 30th anniversary celebration.
- DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE, AND BLOOD will be packed with Deadpool’s wildest stories to date, all depicted in a prestige black and white format—with a heavy splattering of blood all over!
- Each action-packed issue will have an all-star lineup of creators teaming up to honor the character’s incredible legacy with the kind of chaos and violence that Wade Wilson loves!
- Check out artwork from Declan Shalvey above and stay tuned for more information on this exciting series coming your way in August 2021!