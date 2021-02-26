El Capitan Offers “Cars” Themed Concessions-To-Go Bundle as Part of Concessions-To-Go Program

The El Capitan Theatre has unveiled the latest in their offerings as part of their Concessions-To-Go program, the latest in a series of Pixar-themed releases, this time with a Cars Lightning McQueen Race Bundle.
On your mark, get set, go! Our final @Pixar offer is the McQueen Race Bundle. Safely place your online order now for delivery to your home: https://t.co/X9jY6SnfEm pic.twitter.com/pXZUTFiu1X
— The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) February 26, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Even though most movie theaters have had to adjust operations or remain closed altogether, that doesn’t mean audiences have to go without tasty concessions during movie nights at home. Thanks to the legendary El Capitan Theatre, you can now get these special concessions shipped directly to your home!
- The second in a series of Concessions To Go as part of their Pixar Edition Bundles, the Cars Lightning McQueen Race Bundle Includes:
- 1 Lightning McQueen Popcorn Bucket
- 1 Cars 3 Keychain
- Pixar’s Cars follows aspiring champion race car Lightning McQueen on the fast track to success, fame, and everything he's ever hoped for—until he takes an unexpected detour on dusty Route 66. His have-it-all-now attitude is thrown into a tailspin when a small-town community that time forgot shows McQueen what he's been missing in his high-octane life.
- The movie spawned two sequels, a series of shorts, an upcoming Disney+ series, and an entire land at Disney California Adventure as part of that park’s massive makeover.
- This, the fifth entry in the Pixar Editions of Concessions To Go, follows others that were available that were themed to Onward, Coco, and Toy Story.
- The El Capitan Theatre Concessions To Go can be ordered here.
- When ordering, Each order will have a $3.00 Transaction Fee
- Shipping and Handling fees will be as follows:
- Purchases of 1 to 3 items – will have a $7.00 shipping fee added to order
- Purchases of 4 to 6 items – will have a $15.00 shipping fee added to order
- Purchases of 7 or more items – will have a $25.00 shipping fee added to order
- All packages will be sent via UPS Ground Shipping (no signature required)
- Deliveries cannot be made to P.O. Boxes
- Payments will appear on your credit card statements as "Disney Events"
Important to Remember:
- No in-person pick-ups are available at this time. While supplies last. Items are only available for purchase online for shipping within the 50 United States. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. No credit/cash back. This offer is subject to change without notice. All orders will be processed in the order they are received. Please note that due to COVID-19, we are shipping orders at a reduced capacity, which may result in shipping delays. Should you need immediate assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us by email or phone 1-800-DISNEY6.