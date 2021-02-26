El Capitan Offers “Cars” Themed Concessions-To-Go Bundle as Part of Concessions-To-Go Program

The El Capitan Theatre has unveiled the latest in their offerings as part of their Concessions-To-Go program, the latest in a series of Pixar-themed releases, this time with a Cars Lightning McQueen Race Bundle.

On your mark, get set, go! Our final @Pixar offer is the McQueen Race Bundle. Safely place your online order now for delivery to your home: https://t.co/X9jY6SnfEm pic.twitter.com/pXZUTFiu1X — The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) February 26, 2021

What’s Happening:

Even though most movie theaters have had to adjust operations or remain closed altogether, that doesn’t mean audiences have to go without tasty concessions during movie nights at home. Thanks to the legendary El Capitan Theatre, you can now get these special concessions shipped directly to your home!

The second in a series of Concessions To Go as part of their Pixar Edition Bundles, the Cars Lightning McQueen Race Bundle Includes: 1 Lightning McQueen Popcorn Bucket 1 Cars 3 Keychain Pixar’s Cars follows aspiring champion race car Lightning McQueen on the fast track to success, fame, and everything he's ever hoped for—until he takes an unexpected detour on dusty Route 66. His have-it-all-now attitude is thrown into a tailspin when a small-town community that time forgot shows McQueen what he's been missing in his high-octane life.

Lightning McQueen Race Bundle Includes: The movie spawned two sequels, a series of shorts, an upcoming Disney+

This, the fifth entry in the Pixar Editions of Concessions To Go, follows others that were available that were themed to Onward , Coco , and Toy Story.

and The El Capitan Theatre Concessions To Go can be ordered here.

When ordering, Each order will have a $3.00 Transaction Fee

Shipping and Handling fees will be as follows: Purchases of 1 to 3 items – will have a $7.00 shipping fee added to order Purchases of 4 to 6 items – will have a $15.00 shipping fee added to order Purchases of 7 or more items – will have a $25.00 shipping fee added to order

All packages will be sent via UPS Ground Shipping (no signature required)

Deliveries cannot be made to P.O. Boxes

Payments will appear on your credit card statements as "Disney Events"

Important to Remember: