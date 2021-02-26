The Mystery Series “Cruel Summer” Will Premiere on Freeform on April 20

During Freeform’s Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour presentation they announced the premiere date for the psychological mystery series, Cruel Summer.
What’s Happening:
- During the TCA presentation, Freeform announced the premiere date for Cruel Summer for Tuesday, April 20, at 9:00 pm ET/PT as a two-hour event.
- New episodes will air on Tuesdays at 10:00 pm ET/PT after the premiere on April 20.
- The series was created by Bert V. Royal and stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano.
- Cruel Summer comes from studio eOne and Tia Napolitano serves as showrunner.
- Executive producers include Tia Napolitano, Bert V. Royal, and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs and executive produces the pilot.
- Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day after each premiere on Freeform.
About the Show:
- “From executive producer Jessica Biel (The Sinner), Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.”