Video – Check Out the Trailer for the Upcoming ABC Show “Home Economics”

ABC has released the first trailer for the new show Home Economics premiering Wednesday, April 7.

What’s Happening:

ABC has released the first trailer for Home Economics

giving us a glimpse of what’s to come for the series when it premieres on the channel on Wednesday, April 7. The comedy series is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

About the Show:

"Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, Home Economics takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on."

takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.” The series stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

Home Economics premieres on Wednesday, April 7 at 8:30 pm ET on ABC.