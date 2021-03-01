A Touch of Disney Foodie Guide Features Dozens of Favorites Coming to Disney California Adventure Event

This spring Disney guests will be able to enjoy dozens of favorite Disneyland Resort treats during A Touch of Disney. The Disney Parks Blog has revealed the official Foodie Guide for the highly anticipated ticketed event.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog A Touch of Disney

Throughout the experience guests will be able to purchase snack size food and beverage specialities from six seasonal marketplaces with unique themes

The event starts on March 18th and will be Thursdays-Mondays from 12 pm-8 pm at Disney California Adventure

Tickets are $75 and go on sale Thursday, March 4th. Additional dates will then become available on a rolling basis as the event continues into the spring.

Admission also includes parking at Disneyland Resort’s Mickey & Friends structure and a $25 dining card to put toward the purchase of non-alcoholic food and beverages.

Beginning March 11th guests will have the opportunity to make advance reservations for alfresco dining at Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge.

Hollywood Land

Award Wieners (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Original Corn Dog dipped in corn batter and fried to a golden brown served with a Cuties Mandarin or small bag of chips (from Corn Dog Castle)

dipped in corn batter and fried to a golden brown served with a Cuties Mandarin or small bag of chips (from Corn Dog Castle) Hot-Link Corn Dog served with a Cuties Mandarin or small bag of chips (from Corn Dog Castle)

served with a Cuties Mandarin or small bag of chips (from Corn Dog Castle) Cheddar Cheese Stick dipped in corn batter and fried to a golden brown served with a Cuties Mandarin or small bag of chips (from Corn Dog Castle)

dipped in corn batter and fried to a golden brown served with a Cuties Mandarin or small bag of chips (from Corn Dog Castle) Carrot Cake Funnel Fries – Coated with cinnamon-sugar topped with crumbled carrot cake, cream cheese icing, and whipped topping (new)

Beverages:

Assorted Beers

Michelada

Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Bottled water

Novelties:

Sapphire Glow Cube available for purchase while supplies last.

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Bowl available for purchase while supplies last.

Buena Vista Street

Buena Vista Popcorn

Food Items:

Popcorn

Caramel Popcorn

Novelties:

Mickey & Minnie Retro Straw & Clip available for purchase while supplies last.

Retro Popcorn Bucket available for purchase while supplies last.

Willie’s Churro

Food Items:

Churro

Fluffernutter Churro – Cinnamon-sugar churro topped with peanut butter sauce, marshmallow sauce, and chocolate chips

Beverages:

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Food Items:

Baked Bay Scallop with Creamy Potato Chowder

with Creamy Potato Chowder Vietnamese Twice-cooked Beef Tacos with Pineapple-Mint Salsa

with Pineapple-Mint Salsa Ceviche of Kona Kampachi, Avocado Relish, and Tomato Crazy Water

of Kona Kampachi, Avocado Relish, and Tomato Crazy Water Moroccan-roasted Chicken Meatballs with Pomegranate Relish and Tzatziki

with Pomegranate Relish and Tzatziki Duck Confit Empanada with Oaxaca Cheese and California Chili Salsa

with Oaxaca Cheese and California Chili Salsa Carthay Shrimp Spring Roll with Thai Basil, Mint, and Spicy Aïoli

with Thai Basil, Mint, and Spicy Aïoli Winter Pear Salad with Roasted Hazelnuts, Prosciutto, and Goat Cheese Velvet

with Roasted Hazelnuts, Prosciutto, and Goat Cheese Velvet Tortilla Soup with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, and Whipped Crema

with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, and Whipped Crema Strozzapreti Pasta with San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, and Parmigiano-Reggiano

with San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, and Parmigiano-Reggiano Sesame Soy-glazed Salmon with Soba Noodles, Cucumber, Edamame, and Ginger Vinaigrette

with Soba Noodles, Cucumber, Edamame, and Ginger Vinaigrette Lemon-crusted Fish of the Day with Baby Green Beans and Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette

with Baby Green Beans and Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette Roasted Colorado Lamb with Calabrian Chili Harissa and House Hummus

with Calabrian Chili Harissa and House Hummus Double Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae with Chocolate Fudge and Candied Almonds

with Chocolate Fudge and Candied Almonds Apple Pie Sundae with Warm Apples, Caramel, and Brown Sugar Chantilly

with Warm Apples, Caramel, and Brown Sugar Chantilly Artisan Selected Cheese Board with Seasonal Chutney

Kids’ Menu:

Classic Cheese Quesadilla

Orecchiette Pasta with Marinara

Orange Dragon Chicken Skewers

Hazelnut Crunch Mickey Pop

Beverages:

Assorted wine, beer, hard cider, and specialty cocktails

Novelties:

Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Snowflake Glow Clip available for purchase while supplies last.

Pixar Pier and Paradise Gardens Park

Lamplight Lounge

Food Items:

Angus Beef Sliders – Beer and bacon cheese sauce, tomato-habanero chutney, lettuce, and pickled onions on toasted Amish buns

– Beer and bacon cheese sauce, tomato-habanero chutney, lettuce, and pickled onions on toasted Amish buns Lobster Nachos – Warm lobster with black beans, aged cheddar-Oaxaca cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and chipotle crema

– Warm lobster with black beans, aged cheddar-Oaxaca cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and chipotle crema Pastrami-spiced Impossible™ Burger – Seasoned patty, American cheese, pastrami-spiced pineapple, house-made pickles, mustard aïoli, and toasted focaccia served with malted fries (plant-based; new)

– Seasoned patty, American cheese, pastrami-spiced pineapple, house-made pickles, mustard aïoli, and toasted focaccia served with malted fries (plant-based; new) Potato Skins – Crispy Yukon gold potatoes with brown butter-caper yogurt, smoked paprika aïoli, and Manchego cheese

– Crispy Yukon gold potatoes with brown butter-caper yogurt, smoked paprika aïoli, and Manchego cheese Spotlight Nachos: Barbacoa – Chile-Spiced Beef Barbacoa and House-Made Tortilla Chips with Pinto Bean Purée, Spicy Tomatillo Salsa, Onions, Cilantro, Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Queso Fresco, and Pickled Jalapeños

– Chile-Spiced Beef Barbacoa and House-Made Tortilla Chips with Pinto Bean Purée, Spicy Tomatillo Salsa, Onions, Cilantro, Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Queso Fresco, and Pickled Jalapeños Tuna Poke – Yellowfin Tuna “Rice Bowl” with Magic Watermelon, Avocado, Edamame, Shishito Peppers, and Spiced Mango Nectar

– Yellowfin Tuna “Rice Bowl” with Magic Watermelon, Avocado, Edamame, Shishito Peppers, and Spiced Mango Nectar Cheddar Burger – Grilled Custom Burger Blend with Cheddar, Roasted Plum Tomato, Red Onion, and Avocado Ranch Spread on a Toasted Amish Bun served with Malted Fries

Kids’ Menu:

Burger Slider – Mini burger with cheese and pickles

– Mini burger with cheese and pickles Grilled Tenders with Sweet Chicken (Disney Check)

with Sweet Chicken (Disney Check) PB and J Roll – Creamy peanut butter and whole wheat “roll” with strawberry jelly

Beverages:

Assorted wine, beer, hard cider, and specialty cocktails

Novelties:

Pixar Lamp & Ball Straw & Clip for purchase while supplies last.

Sapphire Glow Cube available for purchase while supplies last.

Lamplight Lounge Coin Souvenir Coins for purchase while supplies last.

Bayside Brews (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Mickey Mouse Pretzel with Cheese

Beverages:

Assorted Craft Beers

Michelada

Hard Cider

Mango Margarita

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Bottled water

Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

It’s Lemon! Soft Serve (plant-based)

(plant-based) DOLE Whip Pineapple Soft Serve (plant-based; from Tiki Juice Bar)

(plant-based; from Tiki Juice Bar) It’s Lemon and Pineapple Swirl! (plant-based; new)

Beverages:

Bottled water

Pixar Pier Popcorn Cart

Food Items:

Popcorn

Beverages:

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Novelties:

Poultry Palace

Food Items:

Chicken Drumstick Box – Three seasoned legs with slaw

– Three seasoned legs with slaw Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg

Assorted Chips

Beverages:

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Bottled water

Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff

Full Candy Assortment

Russell Cake Pop – Round chocolate cake pop dipped in yellow chocolate, mini coated chocolates, and orange sanding sugar

– Round chocolate cake pop dipped in yellow chocolate, mini coated chocolates, and orange sanding sugar Dug Cake Pop – Round vanilla cake pop with marshmallow ears, dipped in white chocolate, covered in gold sanding sugar, and embellished with dark and white chocolate accents

– Round vanilla cake pop with marshmallow ears, dipped in white chocolate, covered in gold sanding sugar, and embellished with dark and white chocolate accents World of Color Krispy – Mickey Krispy dipped in white chocolate and decorated with Rainbow Sugar

Pacific Wharf

Cocina Cucamonga (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Torta de Papas Street Tacos – Crispy potato, cabbage slaw with grilled corn, onions, and cilantro, salsa de molcajete in corn tortillas (plant-based)

– Crispy potato, cabbage slaw with grilled corn, onions, and cilantro, salsa de molcajete in corn tortillas (plant-based) Asian-style Beef Barbacoa Street Tacos – Braised Beef with Pickled Onions, Ginger, Cucumber and Serrano Peppers in Corn Tortillas

– Braised Beef with Pickled Onions, Ginger, Cucumber and Serrano Peppers in Corn Tortillas Bengal Beef Skewer with Sweet Zulu Sauce (from Bengal Barbecue)

with Sweet Zulu Sauce (from Bengal Barbecue) Banyan Beef Skewe r – Hot and spicy (from Bengal Barbecue)

r – Hot and spicy (from Bengal Barbecue) Chieftain Chicken Skewer with Polynesian sauce (from Bengal Barbecue)

with Polynesian sauce (from Bengal Barbecue) Jalapeño-Bacon Peanut Brittle (new)

Beverages:

Assorted Beer

Traditional Margarita

Pineapple Margarita

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Bottled water

Novelties:

Coco Jarrito Mug available for purchase while supplies last.

Coco Sipper available for purchase while supplies last.

Rita’s Baja Blenders (Mobile Order)

Food:

Assorted Chips

Beverages (Regular or Grand):

Rita’s Lemon-Lime Margarita

Rita’s Strawberry Margarita

Red Sangria

The Tropicool (Lemon-Lime or Strawberry)

Cappuccino Cart (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

Cookies (Chocolate Chip or Sugar)

Hot Beverages:

Espresso (Single or Double)

Café Mocha

Cappuccino

Café Latte

Coffee (add flavor to your coffee)

Hot Chocolate

Hot Tea

Coffee with Liqueur

Hot Chocolate with Liqueur

Cold Beverages:

Iced Cold Brew

Café Mocha

Café Latte

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Bottled water

Novelties:

Mickey & Minnie Mouse Travel Mug available for purchase while supplies last.

Pacific Wharf Distribution Co. (Mobile Order)

Beverages:

Karl Strauss assorted hand-crafted beers

Bottled water

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae – Vanilla ice cream and handmade hot fudge topped with whipped cream, diced almonds, and a cherry

– Vanilla ice cream and handmade hot fudge topped with whipped cream, diced almonds, and a cherry Gold Rush Sundae – Vanilla ice cream, sea salt, diced almonds, caramel sauce, and whipped cream topped with a Ghirardelli SQUARES White Chocolate Caramel (new)

– Vanilla ice cream, sea salt, diced almonds, caramel sauce, and whipped cream topped with a Ghirardelli SQUARES White Chocolate Caramel (new) Ocean Beach Sundae – Vanilla ice cream, sea salt, caramel sauce, and handmade hot fudge topped with whipped cream, sea salt, and a Ghirardelli SQUARES Milk Chocolate

Grizzly Peak

Smokejumpers Grill (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Brisket Mac ‘n Cheese – Creamy mac ‘n cheese, smoked barbecue brisket, pickled red onions and crispy fried shallots (new)

– Creamy mac ‘n cheese, smoked barbecue brisket, pickled red onions and crispy fried shallots (new) ½ Monte Cristo Sandwich – sliced turkey, ham and swiss fried in a light batter, dusted with powdered sugar and served with berry purée (from Blue Bayou Restaurant)

– sliced turkey, ham and swiss fried in a light batter, dusted with powdered sugar and served with berry purée (from Blue Bayou Restaurant) Petite Impossible Burger with guac and pepper jack and tomato on a toasted mini bun (plant-based; new)

with guac and pepper jack and tomato on a toasted mini bun (plant-based; new) Impossible Chili Waffle Fries with spiced Impossible™ chili with beans, tomato and corn, spicy mayo, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo (plant-based; new)

Beverages:

Blue Angeleno Cocktail

Frozen Coca-Cola with whiskey or rum

Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis IPA

Bud Light

S’mores Shake (new)

Chocolate or Vanilla Milkshake

Novelties:

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Bowl available for purchase while supplies last.

Mickey & Minnie Retro Straw & Clip available for purchase while supplies last.

Sapphire Glow Cube available for purchase while supplies last.

Grizzly Peak Churro Cart (near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail)

Food Items:

Horchata Churro with Sweetened Condensed Milk

Churro

Beverages:

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Novelties:

Mickey & Minnie Mouse Retro Straw & Clip available for purchase while supplies last.

Sonoma Terrace (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Bavarian Pretzel

Mini Meatball Sub –Italian meatballs and marinara with melted mozzarella on a crispy baguette

–Italian meatballs and marinara with melted mozzarella on a crispy baguette Toasted Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Basil Soup (from Jolly Holiday Bakery Café)

Beverages:

Assorted wine, beer, hard cider, and cocktails

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Novelties:

Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Cars Land

Cozy Cone Motel

Churros (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Churro with Dipping Sauce

Churro Milk & Cookies – Churro with chocolate chip cookie and cookies & cream sugar served with cookies & cream dipping sauce

Beverages:

Ramone’s “Pear of Dice” Soda

Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Cinnamon-spiced Hot Chocolate

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Bottled water

Novelties

Piston Cup Sipper available for purchase while supplies last.

Ice Cream Cones (New Mobile Order)

Food items:

Soft-Serve Ice Cream – Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate-Vanilla Twist (available with toppings)

Beverages:

“Route” Beer Float

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Bottled water

Novelties:

Cruz Straw & Clip available for purchase while supplies last.

Piston Cup Sipper available for purchase while supplies last.

“Route” Beer Float Souvenir Glass available for purchase while supplies last.

Chili Cone Queso (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Chili Cone Queso – Beef chili, cheddar cheese and corn chips served in a bread cone

– Beef chili, cheddar cheese and corn chips served in a bread cone Bacon Mac & Cheese Cone – Creamy mac ‘n’ cheese mixed with roasted bacon served in a bread cone

Beverages:

Vodka and All-Natural Lemonade

Vodka and Pomegranate Limeade

Fillmore’s Fuelin’ Groovy All-Natural Lemonade (non-alcoholic)

Fillmore’s Fuelin’ Groovy Pomegranate Limeade (non-alcoholic)

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Bottled water

Novelties:

Cruz Straw & Clip available for purchase while supplies last.

Piston Cup Sipper available for purchase while supplies last.

Seasonal Marketplaces

LA Style (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Pork Belly Banh Mi – Marinated and grilled pork belly on crispy baguette with pickled daikon, carrots, sliced cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and seasoned mayonnaise

– Marinated and grilled pork belly on crispy baguette with pickled daikon, carrots, sliced cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and seasoned mayonnaise Impossible Cheeseburger Mac ‘n Cheese topped with special burger sauce

Beverages:

Honey Bourbon Lemonade

Bottled water

Novelties:

Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

California Craft Brews (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls

Beverages:

Assorted craft beers

Bottled water

Novelties:

Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

D-Lish (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Walt’s Chili (from Carnation Café)

(from Carnation Café) Very Very Berry Mickey Waffle (new)

Beverages:

Farmstand Punch (non-alcoholic)

Bottled water

Novelties:

Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Chicken Gumbo – Hearty stew with chicken, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, and vegetables (from Café Orleans)

– Hearty stew with chicken, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, and vegetables (from Café Orleans) Grilled Beef Tenderloin Slider with chimichurri and pickled onions

Beverages:

Watermelon Agua Fresca (non-alcoholic)

Berry Mule

Bottled water

Novelties:

Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Golden Dreams (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

Carbonara Mac ‘n Cheese with white cheddar cheese sauce topped with Nueske’s Bacon, Parmesan, and red pepper panko crumbs

with white cheddar cheese sauce topped with Nueske’s Bacon, Parmesan, and red pepper panko crumbs Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Wings served with Togarashi aïoli (from Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar)

Beverages:

Strawberry-Rose Lemonade (non-alcoholic)

Bottled water

Novelties:

Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Uncork California (New Mobile Order)

Food Item:

California Artisan Cheese Plate with grapes with dried apricots and glazed pecans

Beverages:

Selection of wines

Mimosas

Bottled water

Novelties:

Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Vending Carts

Food items:

Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg

Chimichanga

Mickey Pretzel & Side Cheese

Assorted Ice Cream

Cotton Candy

Mini Babybell Snack Cheese-3 pack

GoGoSqueeZ Applesauce

Assorted Chips

Assorted Candy

Assorted Cookies

Pickles

Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar

Frozen Fruit Bars

Beverages:

Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Bottled water