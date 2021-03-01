A Touch of Disney Foodie Guide Features Dozens of Favorites Coming to Disney California Adventure Event

by | Mar 1, 2021 5:30 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

This spring Disney guests will be able to enjoy dozens of favorite Disneyland Resort treats during A Touch of Disney. The Disney Parks Blog has revealed the official Foodie Guide for the highly anticipated ticketed event.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has shared the official foodie guide for the upcoming tickets event, A Touch of Disney.
  • Throughout the experience guests will be able to purchase snack size food and beverage specialities from six seasonal marketplaces with unique themes
  • The event starts on March 18th and will be Thursdays-Mondays from 12 pm-8 pm at Disney California Adventure Park.
  • Tickets are $75 and go on sale Thursday, March 4th. Additional dates will then become available on a rolling basis as the event continues into the spring.
  • Admission also includes parking at Disneyland Resort’s Mickey & Friends structure and a $25 dining card to put toward the purchase of non-alcoholic food and beverages.
  • Beginning March 11th guests will have the opportunity to make advance reservations for alfresco dining at Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge.

Hollywood Land

Award Wieners (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Original Corn Dog dipped in corn batter and fried to a golden brown served with a Cuties Mandarin or small bag of chips (from Corn Dog Castle)
  • Hot-Link Corn Dog served with a Cuties Mandarin or small bag of chips (from Corn Dog Castle)
  • Cheddar Cheese Stick dipped in corn batter and fried to a golden brown served with a Cuties Mandarin or small bag of chips (from Corn Dog Castle)
  • Carrot Cake Funnel Fries – Coated with cinnamon-sugar topped with crumbled carrot cake, cream cheese icing, and whipped topping (new)

Beverages:

  • Assorted Beers
  • Michelada
  • Coffee
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Sapphire Glow Cube available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Bowl available for purchase while supplies last.

Buena Vista Street

Buena Vista Popcorn

Food Items:

  • Popcorn
  • Caramel Popcorn

Novelties:

  • Mickey & Minnie Retro Straw & Clip available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Retro Popcorn Bucket available for purchase while supplies last.

Willie’s Churro

Food Items:

  • Churro
  • Fluffernutter Churro – Cinnamon-sugar churro topped with peanut butter sauce, marshmallow sauce, and chocolate chips

Beverages:

  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Food Items:

  • Baked Bay Scallop with Creamy Potato Chowder
  • Vietnamese Twice-cooked Beef Tacos with Pineapple-Mint Salsa
  • Ceviche of Kona Kampachi, Avocado Relish, and Tomato Crazy Water
  • Moroccan-roasted Chicken Meatballs with Pomegranate Relish and Tzatziki
  • Duck Confit Empanada with Oaxaca Cheese and California Chili Salsa
  • Carthay Shrimp Spring Roll with Thai Basil, Mint, and Spicy Aïoli
  • Winter Pear Salad with Roasted Hazelnuts, Prosciutto, and Goat Cheese Velvet
  • Tortilla Soup with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, and Whipped Crema
  • Strozzapreti Pasta with San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, and Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Sesame Soy-glazed Salmon with Soba Noodles, Cucumber, Edamame, and Ginger Vinaigrette
  • Lemon-crusted Fish of the Day with Baby Green Beans and Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette
  • Roasted Colorado Lamb with Calabrian Chili Harissa and House Hummus
  • Double Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae with Chocolate Fudge and Candied Almonds
  • Apple Pie Sundae with Warm Apples, Caramel, and Brown Sugar Chantilly
  • Artisan Selected Cheese Board with Seasonal Chutney

Kids’ Menu:

  • Classic Cheese Quesadilla
  • Orecchiette Pasta with Marinara
  • Orange Dragon Chicken Skewers
  • Hazelnut Crunch Mickey Pop

Beverages:

  • Assorted wine, beer, hard cider, and specialty cocktails

Novelties:

  • Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Snowflake Glow Clip available for purchase while supplies last.

Pixar Pier and Paradise Gardens Park

Lamplight Lounge

Food Items:

  • Angus Beef Sliders – Beer and bacon cheese sauce, tomato-habanero chutney, lettuce, and pickled onions on toasted Amish buns
  • Lobster Nachos – Warm lobster with black beans, aged cheddar-Oaxaca cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and chipotle crema
  • Pastrami-spiced Impossible™ Burger – Seasoned patty, American cheese, pastrami-spiced pineapple, house-made pickles, mustard aïoli, and toasted focaccia served with malted fries (plant-based; new)
  • Potato Skins – Crispy Yukon gold potatoes with brown butter-caper yogurt, smoked paprika aïoli, and Manchego cheese
  • Spotlight Nachos: Barbacoa – Chile-Spiced Beef Barbacoa and House-Made Tortilla Chips with Pinto Bean Purée, Spicy Tomatillo Salsa, Onions, Cilantro, Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Queso Fresco, and Pickled Jalapeños
  • Tuna Poke – Yellowfin Tuna “Rice Bowl” with Magic Watermelon, Avocado, Edamame, Shishito Peppers, and Spiced Mango Nectar
  • Cheddar Burger – Grilled Custom Burger Blend with Cheddar, Roasted Plum Tomato, Red Onion, and Avocado Ranch Spread on a Toasted Amish Bun served with Malted Fries

Kids’ Menu:

  • Burger Slider – Mini burger with cheese and pickles
  • Grilled Tenders with Sweet Chicken (Disney Check)
  • PB and J Roll – Creamy peanut butter and whole wheat “roll” with strawberry jelly

Beverages:

  • Assorted wine, beer, hard cider, and specialty cocktails

Novelties:

  • Pixar Lamp & Ball Straw & Clip for purchase while supplies last.
  • Sapphire Glow Cube available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Lamplight Lounge Coin Souvenir Coins for purchase while supplies last.

Bayside Brews (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Mickey Mouse Pretzel with Cheese

Beverages:

  • Assorted Craft Beers
  • Michelada
  • Hard Cider
  • Mango Margarita
  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages
  • Bottled water

Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • It’s Lemon! Soft Serve (plant-based)
  • DOLE Whip Pineapple Soft Serve (plant-based; from Tiki Juice Bar)
  • It’s Lemon and Pineapple Swirl! (plant-based; new)

Beverages:

  • Bottled water

Pixar Pier Popcorn Cart

Food Items:

  • Popcorn

Beverages:

  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Novelties:

  • Onward Guinevere Popcorn Bucket available for purchase while supplies last.

Poultry Palace

Food Items:

  • Chicken Drumstick Box – Three seasoned legs with slaw
  • Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg
  • Assorted Chips

Beverages:

  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages
  • Bottled water

Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff

  • Full Candy Assortment
  • Russell Cake Pop – Round chocolate cake pop dipped in yellow chocolate, mini coated chocolates, and orange sanding sugar
  • Dug Cake Pop – Round vanilla cake pop with marshmallow ears, dipped in white chocolate, covered in gold sanding sugar, and embellished with dark and white chocolate accents
  • World of Color Krispy – Mickey Krispy dipped in white chocolate and decorated with Rainbow Sugar

Pacific Wharf

Cocina Cucamonga (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Torta de Papas Street Tacos – Crispy potato, cabbage slaw with grilled corn, onions, and cilantro, salsa de molcajete in corn tortillas (plant-based)
  • Asian-style Beef Barbacoa Street Tacos – Braised Beef with Pickled Onions, Ginger, Cucumber and Serrano Peppers in Corn Tortillas
  • Bengal Beef Skewer with Sweet Zulu Sauce (from Bengal Barbecue)
  • Banyan Beef Skewer – Hot and spicy (from Bengal Barbecue)
  • Chieftain Chicken Skewer with Polynesian sauce (from Bengal Barbecue)
  • Jalapeño-Bacon Peanut Brittle (new)

Beverages:

  • Assorted Beer
  • Traditional Margarita
  • Pineapple Margarita
  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Coco Jarrito Mug available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Coco Sipper available for purchase while supplies last.

Rita’s Baja Blenders (Mobile Order)

Food:

  • Assorted Chips

Beverages (Regular or Grand):

  • Rita’s Lemon-Lime Margarita
  • Rita’s Strawberry Margarita
  • Red Sangria
  • The Tropicool (Lemon-Lime or Strawberry)

Cappuccino Cart  (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Croissant
  • Chocolate Croissant
  • Cookies (Chocolate Chip or Sugar)

Hot Beverages:

  • Espresso (Single or Double)
  • Café Mocha
  • Cappuccino
  • Café Latte
  • Coffee (add flavor to your coffee)
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Hot Tea
  • Coffee with Liqueur
  • Hot Chocolate with Liqueur

Cold Beverages:

  • Iced Cold Brew
  • Café Mocha
  • Café Latte
  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Mickey & Minnie Mouse Travel Mug available for purchase while supplies last.

Pacific Wharf Distribution Co. (Mobile Order)

Beverages:

  • Karl Strauss assorted hand-crafted beers
  • Bottled water

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

  • World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae – Vanilla ice cream and handmade hot fudge topped with whipped cream, diced almonds, and a cherry
  • Gold Rush Sundae – Vanilla ice cream, sea salt, diced almonds, caramel sauce, and whipped cream topped with a Ghirardelli SQUARES White Chocolate Caramel (new)
  • Ocean Beach Sundae – Vanilla ice cream, sea salt, caramel sauce, and handmade hot fudge topped with whipped cream, sea salt, and a Ghirardelli SQUARES Milk Chocolate

Grizzly Peak

Smokejumpers Grill (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Brisket Mac ‘n Cheese – Creamy mac ‘n cheese, smoked barbecue brisket, pickled red onions and crispy fried shallots (new)
  • ½ Monte Cristo Sandwich – sliced turkey, ham and swiss fried in a light batter, dusted with powdered sugar and served with berry purée (from Blue Bayou Restaurant)
  • Petite Impossible Burger with guac and pepper jack and tomato on a toasted mini bun (plant-based; new)
  • Impossible Chili Waffle Fries with spiced Impossible™ chili with beans, tomato and corn, spicy mayo, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo (plant-based; new)

Beverages:

  • Blue Angeleno Cocktail
  • Frozen Coca-Cola with whiskey or rum
  • Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis IPA
  • Bud Light
  • S’mores Shake (new)
  • Chocolate or Vanilla Milkshake

Novelties:

  • Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Bowl available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Mickey & Minnie Retro Straw & Clip available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Sapphire Glow Cube available for purchase while supplies last.

Grizzly Peak Churro Cart (near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail)

Food Items:

  • Horchata Churro with Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • Churro

Beverages:

  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Novelties:

  • Mickey & Minnie Mouse Retro Straw & Clip available for purchase while supplies last.

Sonoma Terrace (Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Bavarian Pretzel
  • Mini Meatball Sub –Italian meatballs and marinara with melted mozzarella on a crispy baguette
  • Toasted Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Basil Soup (from Jolly Holiday Bakery Café)

Beverages:

  • Assorted wine, beer, hard cider, and cocktails
  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages

Novelties:

  • Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Cars Land

Cozy Cone Motel

Churros (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Churro with Dipping Sauce
  • Churro Milk & Cookies – Churro with chocolate chip cookie and cookies & cream sugar served with cookies & cream dipping sauce

Beverages:

  • Ramone’s “Pear of Dice” Soda
  • Coffee
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Cinnamon-spiced Hot Chocolate
  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages
  • Bottled water

Novelties

  • Piston Cup Sipper available for purchase while supplies last.

Ice Cream Cones (New Mobile Order)

Food items:

  • Soft-Serve Ice Cream – Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate-Vanilla Twist (available with toppings)

Beverages:

  • “Route” Beer Float
  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Cruz Straw & Clip available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Piston Cup Sipper available for purchase while supplies last.
  • “Route” Beer Float Souvenir Glass available for purchase while supplies last.

Chili Cone Queso (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Chili Cone Queso – Beef chili, cheddar cheese and corn chips served in a bread cone
  • Bacon Mac & Cheese Cone – Creamy mac ‘n’ cheese mixed with roasted bacon served in a bread cone

Beverages:

  • Vodka and All-Natural Lemonade
  • Vodka and Pomegranate Limeade
  • Fillmore’s Fuelin’ Groovy All-Natural Lemonade (non-alcoholic)
  • Fillmore’s Fuelin’ Groovy Pomegranate Limeade (non-alcoholic)
  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Cruz Straw & Clip available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Piston Cup Sipper available for purchase while supplies last.

Seasonal Marketplaces

LA Style (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Pork Belly Banh Mi – Marinated and grilled pork belly on crispy baguette with pickled daikon, carrots, sliced cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and seasoned mayonnaise
  • Impossible Cheeseburger Mac ‘n Cheese topped with special burger sauce

Beverages:

  • Honey Bourbon Lemonade
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

California Craft Brews (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls

Beverages:

  • Assorted craft beers
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

D-Lish (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Walt’s Chili (from Carnation Café)
  • Very Very Berry Mickey Waffle (new)

Beverages:

  • Farmstand Punch (non-alcoholic)
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Chicken Gumbo – Hearty stew with chicken, Tasso ham, andouille sausage, and vegetables (from Café Orleans)
  • Grilled Beef Tenderloin Slider with chimichurri and pickled onions

Beverages:

  • Watermelon Agua Fresca (non-alcoholic)
  • Berry Mule
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Golden Dreams (New Mobile Order)

Food Items:

  • Carbonara Mac ‘n Cheese with white cheddar cheese sauce topped with Nueske’s Bacon, Parmesan, and red pepper panko crumbs
  • Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Wings served with Togarashi aïoli (from Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar)

Beverages:

  • Strawberry-Rose Lemonade (non-alcoholic)
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Uncork California (New Mobile Order)

Food Item:

  • California Artisan Cheese Plate with grapes with dried apricots and glazed pecans

Beverages:

  • Selection of wines
  • Mimosas
  • Bottled water

Novelties:

  • Red Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.
  • Green Grapes Glow Cube Charm available for purchase while supplies last.

Vending Carts 

Food items:

  • Jumbo Smoked Turkey Leg
  • Chimichanga
  • Mickey Pretzel & Side Cheese
  • Assorted Ice Cream
  • Cotton Candy
  • Mini Babybell Snack Cheese-3 pack
  • GoGoSqueeZ Applesauce
  • Assorted Chips
  • Assorted Candy
  • Assorted Cookies
  • Pickles
  • Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar
  • Frozen Fruit Bars

Beverages:

  • Assorted Coca-Cola beverages
  • Bottled water
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
