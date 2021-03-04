Check Out the New Farmers Feast Kiosk at Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Jeremiah was at EPCOT today and explored some more of the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. He checked out one of the new kiosks for the event that can be found inside of World Showplace, Farmers Feast. The festival runs from now through July 5.

The Farmers Feast kiosk has the following items available during the festival:

Food

Spring Onion Soup with Crispy Shallots and Micro Chive ($4.75)

Duck Confit with Carrot Purée, Roasted Root Vegetables, Rainbow Chard and Duck Jus ($7.25)

Off the “Beet”en Path: Profiteroles with Red Beet Mousse, Golden Beet Pastry Cream, Whipped Goat Cheese Cream, and Candied Walnuts ($5.50)

Beverage

81Bay Brewing Co. Watermelon Mint Wheat Ale, Tampa, FL (6oz $4.50, 12oz $8.50)

Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail featuring Islamorada Brewery & Distillery Hibiscus Gin ($11.00)

While at World Showplace, there are two other kiosks – Cider House and Festival Favorites. You can check both of their offerings down below.

Cider House Menu Offerings:

Food

House-Made Potato and Cheddar Biscuit with Salmon Tartare ($5.50)

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart with Whipped Cream ($4.25)

Beverage

3 Daughters Brewing – Pink Lemonade, St. Petersburg, FL (6oz $4.50, 12oz $8.50)

Bold Rock – Watermelon Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA (6oz $4.50, 12oz $8.50)

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. – Triple Jam Hard Cider, Armada, MI (6oz $4.50, 12oz $8.50)

Samuel Smith Old Brewery – Pure Brewed Organic Lager, Tadcaster, UK (6oz $4.50, 12oz $8.50)

Snakebite: Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Triple Jam Hard Cider and Samuel Smith Old Brewery Pure Brewed Organic Lager ($8.50)

Cider Flight ($9.50)

Festival Favorites Menu Offerings:

Food

Watermelon Salad with Pickled Onions, Feta and Balsamic Reduction ($4.25)

Beef Brisket Burnt Ends and Smoked Pork Belly Slider with Garlic Sausage, Chorizo, Cheddar Fondue, and House-Made Pickle ($7.50)

Fried Green Tomatoes with Blue Crab-Fennel Salad, Remoulade, and Smoked Paprika Oil ($6.25)

Key Lime Tart with Toasted Meringue ($4.75)

Beverage

Frozen Lemonade (non-alcoholic) ($3.50)

3 Daughters Brewing – Maple Bacon Stout, St. Petersburg, FL (6oz $4.50, 12oz $8.50)

Frozen Lemonade with Firefly Blackberry Moonshine ($11.75)

Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is going on from March 3 through July 5. So make sure to head to EPCOT to get some of these delicious dishes!