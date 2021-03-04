Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly To Debut New Mermaid Lagoon Collection Tomorrow at 9:00AM PST

Tomorrow, Loungefly will be announcing their newest collection from their Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly line, with this collection featuring the Mermaid Lagoon from Peter Pan.

What’s Happening:

Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly, A meticulously designed apparel line with an emphasis on high quality fabrics, hidden details, and a layer of collectibility, has announced their newest Disney themed collection, featuring the Mermaid Lagoon scene from Peter Pan.

The collection features an embroidered top and printed a-line midi skirt, and each piece comes with an exclusive enamel pin. The collection comes in a range of sizes from XS to 3XL, with the top priced at $35 and the skirt at $80.