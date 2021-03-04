Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly To Debut New Mermaid Lagoon Collection Tomorrow at 9:00AM PST

Tomorrow, Loungefly will be announcing their newest collection from their Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly line, with this collection featuring the Mermaid Lagoon from Peter Pan.
What’s Happening:
- Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly, A meticulously designed apparel line with an emphasis on high quality fabrics, hidden details, and a layer of collectibility, has announced their newest Disney themed collection, featuring the Mermaid Lagoon scene from Peter Pan.
- The collection features an embroidered top and printed a-line midi skirt, and each piece comes with an exclusive enamel pin. The collection comes in a range of sizes from XS to 3XL, with the top priced at $35 and the skirt at $80.
- The complete collection will be available at this link starting tomorrow, Friday, March 5th, at 9:00AM PST/12:00PM EST.
- Loungefly, a division of Funko known for its licensed handbags and backpacks, debuted this new fashion line for every woman called “Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly” last year. Stitch Shoppe features high-quality and luxe fabrics, universally flattering silhouettes, and fun mix-and-match patterns, with sizes that range from Small to 4XL. The line was designed and produced with the 80% of American women who wear size 14 and above in mind.
- The Stitch Shoppe by Loungefly features a number of Disney products, as well as other licensed brands that can be seen when clicking the link above.