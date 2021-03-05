First Look – Newly Reimagined Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Rooms

Walt Disney World Resort has given us a first look at the newly reimagined rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

What’s Happening:

Disney has given a first look at the newly reimagined rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort which have been inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie Moana .

. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is accepting reservations for late July 2021.

Along with the room reveal, we got a new name for Disney Resort Hotels, now named Disney Resorts Collection

The new rooms have a different look to them than what was previously there, with a color palette inspired by the animated film and a seemingly brighter feel.

If you look around at the various details, you can spot different references to Moana and its characters.

There are new furnishings and fixtures around the room including the bathroom with a “sandy ocean floor” look for the tiles.

Walt Disney World Resort will be sharing more information in the coming weeks and months as the resort continues its reimagining as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” which begins on October 1, 2021.

From Disney Parks Blog:

“This popular locale joins the other Disney Resort hotels of Walt Disney World in creating the Disney Resorts Collection, where the magic you find in the theme parks extends to every moment of your vacation. Disney Resort hotels offer you a wide selection of fantastic settings to choose from, inspired by worlds both real and imagined. You’re fully immersed in our legendary storytelling and guest service that extend beyond our theme parks to every moment of your stay, whether you’re visiting an African savanna, strolling a seaside boardwalk, see a favorite Disney character or so much more – there’s magic seemingly around every corner.”