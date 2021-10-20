Magic Key Holders Get Sneak Peek of Holiday Fun In Starcade Experience

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can be treated to a little bit of holiday cheer before the season gets started at the Magic Key Starcade Experience in Tomorrowland.

What’s Happening:

The Magic Key Experience Muppets Haunted Mansion , has been changed and now features Christmas Trees and a fun holiday backdrop for photos.

, has been changed and now features Christmas Trees and a fun holiday backdrop for photos. Originally opened early last month, the Magic Key Starcade Experience gives Disneyland Magic Key holders an opportunity to unwind and recharge (literally, there are charging stations for devices) in an exclusive retreat just for them.

Characters, like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, have also been known to pass through this area. Though we last saw them in their Halloween best in this location, with the new Holiday decorations up that will likely end, and it is unclear at this time if characters will be decked out in their holiday garb.

Interestingly, the holiday decorations and photo-op arrive just in time to get those special holiday moments and photos in before the Magic Key Starcade Experience closes on October 30th. As of press time, no extension to this date has been announced.

The decor serves as sort of a sneak preview of the holiday fun that is set to return to the Disneyland Resort on November 12th. The resort will once again become the Merriest Place on Earth with the return of “Believe…in Holiday Magic” fireworks and “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade, as well as the popular “ it’s a small world Haunted Mansion Holiday