Walt Disney Family Museum Announces “Double Victory: A Conversation with Relatives of the Tuskegee Airmen” And Other Programs

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced a virtual program to tie in with their current special exhibition, The Walt Disney Studios and World War II, honoring the first Black military aviators of World War II.

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced an upcoming virtual program, Double Victory: A Conversation with Relatives of the Tuskegee Airmen , set to take place on Thursday, November 11th at 5:30pm PT via Zoom Webinar. The program costs $5 members for $8 non-members.

In conjunction with the museum's special exhibition The Walt Disney Studios and World War II, Double Victory: The Tuskegee Airmen at War discuss the making of the documentary and the Tuskegee Airmen's importance to American history. De Francesco and Wood are joined by Philip Tibbs, son of airman Howard Tibbs, and Michelynn Woodard, granddaughter of airman Theodore Wilson, to discuss their loved ones' wartime memories, the impact of this important history on their upbringing, and its relevance to the world today.

We highly recommend guests view the Lucasfilm documentary Double Victory: The Tuskegee Airmen at War prior to this event.

Tickets for Double Victory: A Conversation with Relatives of the Tuskegee Airmen will be available online beginning Wednesday, October 20 at noon.

Along with Double Victory: A Conversation with Relatives of the Tuskegee Airmen, the Museum has also announced a number of upcoming programs:

In Conversation with Paul Baribault

Thursday, October 21st, at 5pm PT, a Virtual Fundraiser with a VIP Chat from 5–5:30pm PT. Sponsorship Packages are available. The public program takes place at 5:30pm PT. The program is free to the Public but registration is required.

In the ticketed VIP chat, enjoy an intimate conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and UN Messenger of Peace. Dr. Goodall will be joined by Paul Baribault, President and Chief Executive Officer of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Vice Chair of the Jane Goodall Institute’s Board of Directors, and board member of the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation.

Then, join for a free, special Q&A session as Dr. Goodall shares her message of hope and its impact in creating a better world for people, animals, and the planet we share. This program includes a special sneak peak of Dr. Goodall’s forthcoming audiobook, The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times.

Taking place on Saturday, October 23rd via Zoom Webinar, As part of The Big Draw (the largest drawing festival in the world) join the Walt Disney Family Museum for a series of free community events that will connect several themes meaningful to Walt’s legacy, including art, environmental conservation, and human connection and camaraderie across cultures and borders. This year’s theme, Make the Change, allows us to highlight exciting and creative ways to live sustainably and create a healthier world.

The event is free but sign up is required.

Adult Sessions (Ages 18+) take place 10:30am–noon PT, costing $13 for members and $18 for non-members. Youth Sessions(Ages 7–17) take place 1–2:30pm PT running $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Studio Series workshops are 90-minute sessions that explore animation principles and techniques.

This year, in honor of Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Animating a Spin ning Teacup (Youth Session) Sat, Nov 6 Fantasyland is filled with wondrous curiosity symbolized by the very merry celebration of the Mad Tea Party Alice in Wonderland (1951), guests take a whirlwind of a ride in oversized tea cups. Join us as we “pour” into the 70th anniversary of the beloved film and the history of this swirling attraction. As we fall deeper down the rabbit hole, use 2D hand-drawn animation to create a teacup that seamlessly moves across the page. Animate a River Boat Sat, Nov 20 Deep in Adventureland lies an outpost in which lively voyages transport guests down winding jungle rivers featuring flora and fauna from around the world. Embark with us on a journey through the history of Magic Kingdom’s Jungle Cruise and animated river boats, then animate a boat travelling down a stream. Animating a Bear Sat, Dec 4 When it comes to putting on a spectacular hoedown, the musical performances of the Country Bear Jamboree Animating a Magic Wand (Youth Session) Sat, Dec 18 Famously used by the Fairy Godmother and Tinker Bell, magical wands are a staple of Disney’s fantasy storytelling. With the wave of a wand, Fairy Godmothers-in-Training transform young guests at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique



The Big Draw Festival 2021: Make the Change

Virtual Studio Series