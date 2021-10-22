“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Benedict Cumberbatch, Alan Cumming and More to Appear Week of October 25th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of October 25th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus as the month wraps up, the show will present “Live’s Countdown to Halloween,” a week-long series dedicated to fun ways to get the whole family in the spooky spirit!

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of October 25th-29th:

Monday, October 25 Aidan Quinn ( The American Guest ) Darby Stanchfield ( Locke & Key ) Monica Mangin (DIY face mask costumes)

Tuesday, October 26 Benedict Cumberbatch ( The Electrical Life of Louis Wain ) Derek Hough ( Dancing with the Stars , his Las Vegas residency, Amy Goodman (DIY Halloweenfun and games)

Wednesday, October 21 Alan Cumming Dayna Isom Johnson (Etsy, DIY costumes for everyone)

Thursday, October 28 John Leguizamo ( PhenomX ) Jorja Fox ( CSI: Vegas ) The Crafty Lumberjacks (No-carve pumpkin decorating)

Friday, October 29 “Live ’s Out of this World Halloween” Nick Lachey Surprise Celebrity Appearances Spooktacular treats



