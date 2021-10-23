Alligator Loki Digital Collectibles Now Available in VeVe App

The latest digital collectibles on the VeVe app are burdened with glorious purpose. Fans of the hit Marvel series Loki can now pick up Alligator Loki digital collectibles.
- Marvel shared a look at these new digital collectibles, which became available in the VeVe app on Saturday, October 23 at 8 AM PT.
- The Modern Marvel Series 4 — Alligator Loki will feature three digital collectible statues.
- COMMON — Alligator Loki
- ULTRA RARE — Alligator Loki — Animated
- SECRET RARE — Alligator Loki — Ultimate Animated
- The common Alligator Loki is seen above and is priced at $40. The digital collectible sees the fan-favorite character in premium digital format.
ULTRA RARE — Alligator Loki — Animated
- The Ultra Rare version of Alligator Loki is animated and is priced at $100.00.
SECRET RARE — Alligator Loki — Ultimate Animated
- The Secret Rare version of Alligator Loki is also animated and is priced at $250.00.
More Marvel NFTs on VeVe:
- VeVe recently closed out their “Marvel Month” with a Captain America digital statue and an “Amazing Spider-Man #1” digital comic.
- Marvel has collaborated with Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited to celebrate “Marvel Month” with the release of official Marvel NFTs.
- Last week, a set of Captain America NFTs made their debut and the week prior Spider-Man NFTs were released on the VeVe Digital Collectibles App.