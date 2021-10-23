Alligator Loki Digital Collectibles Now Available in VeVe App

The latest digital collectibles on the VeVe app are burdened with glorious purpose. Fans of the hit Marvel series Loki can now pick up Alligator Loki digital collectibles.

Marvel shared a look at these new digital collectibles, which became available in the VeVe app on Saturday, October 23 at 8 AM PT.

The Modern Marvel Series 4 — Alligator Loki will feature three digital collectible statues. COMMON — Alligator Loki ULTRA RARE — Alligator Loki — Animated SECRET RARE — Alligator Loki — Ultimate Animated

The common Alligator Loki is seen above and is priced at $40. The digital collectible sees the fan-favorite character in premium digital format.

ULTRA RARE — Alligator Loki — Animated

The Ultra Rare version of Alligator Loki is animated and is priced at $100.00.

SECRET RARE — Alligator Loki — Ultimate Animated

The Secret Rare version of Alligator Loki is also animated and is priced at $250.00.

