“Encanto” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to be Released on November 19

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack releases November 19, featuring eight original songs written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton and Moana fame.

The score has been composed by Germaine Franco ( Dora and the Lost City of Gold ). Franco worked closely with filmmakers and Miranda to create a signature score that complemented the songs and story.

Sebastián Yatra performs the original song “Dos Oruguitas,” in Spanish in the film, as well as “Two Oruguitas,” the English language version of the song, in the end-credits.