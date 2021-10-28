“Encanto” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to be Released on November 19

Walt Disney Records have announced the upcoming release of the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney’s Encanto, releasing November 19, 2021.
What’s Happening:
- The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack releases November 19, featuring eight original songs written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton and Moana fame.
- The score has been composed by Germaine Franco (Dora and the Lost City of Gold). Franco worked closely with filmmakers and Miranda to create a signature score that complemented the songs and story.
- Sebastián Yatra performs the original song “Dos Oruguitas,” in Spanish in the film, as well as “Two Oruguitas,” the English language version of the song, in the end-credits.
- Disney released a video featuring Sebastián Yatra talking about his song in the film.
- Previously announced artist Carlos Vives performs “Colombia, Mi Encanto.”
- The full list of songs from Encanto has also been revealed:
- “The Family Madrigal” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz & Cast
- “Waiting on a Miracle” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz
- “Surface Pressure” – performed by Jessica Darrow
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – performed by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Cast
- “What Else Can I Do?” – performed by Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz
- “Dos Oruguitas” – performed by Sebastián Yatra
- “All of You” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, Maluma & Cast
- “Colombia, Mi Encanto” – performed by Carlos Vives
- “Two Oruguitas” – English language end-credit version of “Dos Oruguitas” performed by Sebastián Yatra
- The soundtrack is available now for pre-order. The physical soundtrack will be available on December 17.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto opens in theaters November 24, 2021.
What They’re Saying:
- Latin GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Yatra said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to be a part of a Disney movie and it really hits the heart when it’s a Disney movie about my country and showing the best of what we have to offer, which is love and family and miracles.”
- “Dos Oruguitas” marked a first for Lin-Manuel Miranda: “This is the first song I ever wrote—beginning to end—in Spanish,” he says. “It’s about the journey of Mirabel’s grandparents—their realization that sometimes you have to let go, you have to do the impossible.”
- On diving into the music of the Colombian-set story, Miranda said: “A lot of the rhythms are familiar to me, but the instrumentation and orchestration is different and often unique to Colombia. One of the most fun things is that the accordion is so central to the music. It was really a joy immersing myself in artists I didn’t know and doing deeper dives into those I’ve grown up loving—like Carlos Vives, who we’re lucky enough to work with on this movie. This entire process has been about falling in love with Colombian music and culture and getting to play in that space.”