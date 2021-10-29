“Turner and Hooch” Actors Share Conversation on Advocacy and Authenticity in Entertainment

Carra Patterson and Brandon Jay McLaren from Disney+’s Turner and Hooch, share a conversation on representation and advocacy of the Black experience in entertainment.

What’s Happening:

Carra Patterson and Brandon Jay McLaren from Turner and Hooch had a frank conversation about the importance of representation for Black actors in the entertainment industry.

had a frank conversation about the importance of representation for Black actors in the entertainment industry. Turner and Hooch , which stars Josh Peck, is a remake in series form of the original film starring Tom Hanks.

, which stars Josh Peck, is a remake in series form of the original film starring Tom Hanks. In the show, Patterson plays Jessica Baxter, while McLaren plays Xavier Wilson.

Synopsis:

“When an ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.”

