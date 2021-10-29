Photos: Princess Fairytale Hall Reopens at the Magic Kingdom

In addition to the return of Mickey Mouse to the Town Square Theater, some of your favorite Disney Princesses are once again meeting in person at Princess Fairytale Hall in Fantasyland.

What’s Happening:

The Princess Fairytale Hall meet & greet at the Magic Kingdom

Elena and Cinderella meet guests in one half of the Hall, while in the other you can find Tiana and Rapunzel. You’ll be meeting the Princesses from slightly further away than in the past, with a rope barrier set up around them.

At this time the Princesses, and other characters around the Resort, are not signing autographs.