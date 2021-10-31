Billie Butcherson to Return in “Hocus Pocus 2” And More Casting Announced Including Tony Hale and Hannah Waddingham

Walt Disney Studios gave fans a Halloween treat today with a video teaser of Hocus Pocus 2 and some cast reveals for the highly anticipated sequel, coming to Disney+ next year.

Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us! — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 31, 2021

What’s Happening:

The black flame candle shall be lit again in the fall of 2022 with the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney Plus.

on Disney Plus. Walt Disney Studios took to Twitter with a teaser video showing a computer-generated black flame candle set to a piano version of “Sarah’s Theme” by John Debney.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy had already been confirmed to reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, but the tweet also included some casting announcements.

Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen are the new cast announced today, although their roles are not yet known.

Last week we learned that Sam Richardson has also joined the cast of the film

The plot follows three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to life in modern-day Salem.

Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo presumably play the three protagonists in the sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast:

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

Doug Jones as Billie Butcherson

Sam Richardson ( Veep )

) Whitney Peak ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina )

) Lilia Buckingham ( Crown Lake )

) Belissa Escobedo ( The Baker and the Beauty )

) Tony Hale ( The Mysterious Benedict Society )

) Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso )

) Juju Brener ( Vanquish )

) Froy Gutierrez ( Cruel Summer )

) Taylor Henderson ( Earwig and the Witch )

) Nina Kitchen