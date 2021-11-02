Imagineering Teases Additional Attraction Soundtrack Releases in Partnership with Disney Music

We recently reported on the release of the official soundtrack for EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious. Today, Walt Disney Imagineering posted on Instagram about the soundtrack, while also teasing future releases.
What’s Happening:
- In a post on Instagram, Walt Disney Imagineering said the following:
“Imagineering is excited to continue producing and releasing soundtracks from our theme parks for our fans in partnership with @DisneyMusic. Keep your ears out for future soundtrack releases from some of your favorite Disney experiences!”
- The official soundtrack to EPCOT’s Harmonious can now be found on most streaming platforms: