Marvel and Maisonette Team to Launch Collection of “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Children’s Apparel

Maisonette, the expertly-curated online marketplace for the best baby and kids products, announced today the launch of a 23-piece capsule collection in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment. The debut fashion offerings celebrate the Disney Junior television show, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and feature an assortment of mix and matchable cotton separates that parents and children alike will love.

Exclusive to maisonette.com

The collection is geared towards children ages two to eight years old and underscores the meaning of friendship and everyday heroic efforts, small and large.

Just in time for prime Holiday gift shopping, the warm and cozy capsule collection includes printed hoodies, jersey dresses, color blocked sweatpants, graphic tees, and more with prices ranging from $26 to $55 USD.

What they’re saying:

Sylvana Ward Durrett, Maisonette Co-Founder and CEO: “We are thrilled to partner with Marvel Entertainment for the first time ever to co-create this capsule collection. This capsule celebrates the everyday hero within all of us, and we wanted the pieces to be emblematic of friendship, kindness, bravery, and generosity.”

About Spidey and His Amazing Friends: