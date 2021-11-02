“Marvel’s Avengers” to Remove Paid Consumables from Marketplace After Negative Fan Reaction

Marvel's Avengers will be removing paid consumables from the marketplace after getting negative feedback from fans of the popular game.

Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors will be removed from the marketplace in Marvel’s Avengers after fans provided some negative feedback at the prospect of having to pay for these in-game add-ons.

One of the big hooks of the game was that players would not have to spend any additional money for any future content after it launched.

Since its launch late last year, Marvel’s Avengers has added new characters, events, stories and much more.

However, once they added “Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors for purchase,” fans were unhappy about Square Enix, the developer of the game, going back on their word that there would be no additional charges in the game.

The Marvel’s Avengers team issued a full statement explaining that these feature will be removed from the game at the ned of the day.

The full statement:

“We apologize for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the Marketplace. We introduced them as an option for an evolving player base, and did not see them as pay-to-win since they don’t offer power directly. After considering your feedback, we have decided that by the end of today we will remove Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors for purchase. They will continue to be earnable rewards and those already owned are still usable. We hope that this can be the first step in rebuilding your confidence in us as a team. It continues to be our goal to make the very best game possible. Thank you for being a part of the Marvel’s Avengers community. “

