Drawn to Life Merchandise Now Available at Cirque Du Soleil Store in Disney Springs

In addition to the sneak peek we got at the new Cirque Du Soleil show, Drawn to Life, we also got to check out the Cirque Du Soleil Store, which just reopened today with all sorts of new merchandise.

Various clothing is available, both general Cirque merch, as well as Drawn to Life specific items.

I’m sure we’ll learn more about “Mr. Pencil” and the Owl below when we see the full show.

I think this is supposed to be Penn, of Penn and Teller fame.

Pin fans rejoice, as there are pins of the unique characters created for Drawn to Life.

Drawn to Life will be opening at Disney Springs on Thursday, November 18, 2022.