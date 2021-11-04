Marvel Casts Gael Garcia Bernal in Halloween Special for Disney+

Marvel Studios continues to add to its already very busy slate. Gael Garcia Bernal has been cast as the lead in a Halloween special planned for Disney+, according to Variety.
- Details on this Halloween special are being kept under wraps but rumors have been swirling for some time suggesting that it could be based on the “Werewolf by Night” comics.
- As you might guess, the comics focus on a character with the ability to transform into a werewolf.
- Reps for Marvel and Disney have not yet issued any comment on the casting.
- Bernal’s credits include the recent M. Night Shyamalan film Old. He is also set to appear in the HBO Max series Station Eleven and the Jennifer Lopez-led feature The Mother.
- He also won the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy or musical in 2016 for his role in the the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle.
- The new Halloween special, whether it be Werewolf by Night or not, will join a slate of Marvel programming on Disney+ that already includes WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.
- Disney+ will also soon see the debut of Marvel’s Hawkeye and next year Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight will hit the streamer as well.
- In fact, Moon Knight made his first comic book appearance in “Werewolf by Night #32” in 1975. So there is a connection already in place for this potential Halloween special.