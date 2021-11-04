Marvel Casts Gael Garcia Bernal in Halloween Special for Disney+

Marvel Studios continues to add to its already very busy slate. Gael Garcia Bernal has been cast as the lead in a Halloween special planned for Disney+, according to Variety.

Details on this Halloween special are being kept under wraps but rumors have been swirling for some time suggesting that it could be based on the “Werewolf by Night” comics.

As you might guess, the comics focus on a character with the ability to transform into a werewolf.

Reps for Marvel and Disney have not yet issued any comment on the casting.

Bernal’s credits include the recent M. Night Shyamalan film Old . He is also set to appear in the HBO Max series Station Eleven and the Jennifer Lopez-led feature The Mother .

