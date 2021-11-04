Make Time for Miss Minutes in an All-New Variant Cover for Marvel Comic’s “Timeless #1”

Yesterday, we shared details on Marvel Comics’ Timeless, which has Kang the Conqueror going on an epic journey across space and time to discover the future of the Marvel Universe. We now have one of the variant covers for the first issue, featuring Miss Minutes from Marvel Studios’ Loki.
What’s Happening:
- Timeless provides a first glimpse for Marvel’s biggest 2022 stories and will have a series of exciting variant covers, including this one featuring none other than Miss Minutes from the hit Disney+ series, Marvel Studios’ Loki. The delightfully mysterious being turned out to be a fierce ally to He Who Remains and now makes her Marvel Comics debut just in time for one of Kang’s greatest sagas!
- The cover art is by superstar artist Humberto Ramos.
- You can also check out some Timeless teaser images that were released yesterday.
- Be sure to pick up Timeless #1 at your local comic shop when it hits stands on December 29.