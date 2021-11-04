New Holiday Merchandise Arrives at World of Disney in Disney Springs

It’s a day of new merchandise at Disney Springs, for the 2021 Holiday collection has been released at World of Disney. Jeremiah was on the spot and has some pictures of this year’s yuletide merchandise.

World of Disney is all decorated for the holiday season!

Retails for $29.99.

Retails for $49.99.

Retails for $79.99

Retails for $44.99

Retails for $26.99.

It’s not a true Disney merchandise collection unless there’s a Spirit Jersey to go along with it.

One of the latest trends Disney has hopped on are candles. This Crisp Evergreen scented candle retails for $34.99.

Retails for $29.99.

This musical tree retails for $39.99

The main theme of the holiday collection this year is “Walt’s Holiday Lodge” and the decor in World of Disney reflects that.

Retails for $59.99.

This pajama set retails for $64.99.

Retails for $39.99

Retails for $24.99

Retails for $36.99

Another must for any Disney collection is a Loungefly bag. This one goes for $75.00.

Retails for $29.99.

Retails for $29.99.

As far as Crocs go, this may be one of the cuter pairs…

Some more assorted merchandise.

There are even some Chanukah items, this cup retailing for $19.99

Retails for $24.99.

And finally, a 2022 Happy New Year shirt is available, retailing for $24.99.

