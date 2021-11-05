Disney Vacation Club Membership Cards To Be Fully Digital in 2022

Disney Vacation Club Members who previously had the choice of having either a digital membership card or a physical one, will now be going fully digital as physical cards will not be available in 2022.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club members will soon have their trademark membership card converted to a digital card, starting in January of next year.

Members can still use their physical membership card through December 31st, 2021, but by 2022 they must download their new digital card to continue using benefits.

It has also been promised by Disney Vacation Club that members will not only have their digital card, but will also access all their eligible benefits digitally through an improved digital experience.

Disney Vacation Club Members have access to a slew of benefits, including access to member lounges in the Disney Parks, special discounts on merchandise and dining, recreation opportunities, and special events that take place at the Disney Parks. All can be accessed using their member card, which will be converted to a digital format in 2022.

Disney Vacation Club is a timeshare-style program where members purchase points that are used for stays in Disney Destinations and beyond. The program was started in the early 90s and has taken off and expanded to include locations throughout Walt Disney World Disneyland a new tower