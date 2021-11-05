Walt Disney Animation Studios Shows Off “The Family Madrigal” In New Clip From “Encanto”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has taken to Twitter to show off a bit of one of the new songs from their upcoming film, Encanto, due out in theaters this Thanksgiving.

🎵 Welcome to the Family Madrigal. 🎶💃🏡 Watch a brand-new, magical clip from Disney’s #Encanto and see the movie in theaters this Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Kh3hDT8oeN — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 4, 2021

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new clip featuring one of the songs from their upcoming film, Encanto.

In the clip, we see a portion of the song, “The Family Madrigal” performed by Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz. In the song, she introduces the members of the family and the powers that their magical home, the encanto, has blessed them with. You can also see the Madrigal family tree in the image below.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming feature film Encanto tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.

