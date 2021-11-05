Walt Disney Animation Studios Shows Off “The Family Madrigal” In New Clip From “Encanto”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has taken to Twitter to show off a bit of one of the new songs from their upcoming film, Encanto, due out in theaters this Thanksgiving.
🎵 Welcome to the Family Madrigal. 🎶💃🏡 Watch a brand-new, magical clip from Disney’s #Encanto and see the movie in theaters this Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Kh3hDT8oeN
— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 4, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new clip featuring one of the songs from their upcoming film, Encanto.
- In the clip, we see a portion of the song, “The Family Madrigal” performed by Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz. In the song, she introduces the members of the family and the powers that their magical home, the encanto, has blessed them with. You can also see the Madrigal family tree in the image below.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming feature film Encanto tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.
- The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana), and the soundtrack will be released ahead of the film on November 19th.
- Encanto is directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.
- The voice cast includes:
- Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel
- María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela
- John Leguizamo as Bruno
- Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín
- Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa.
- Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix
- Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” opens in theaters November 24, 2021.