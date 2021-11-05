Special Limited-Time Experience Featuring “Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge” VR Game Coming to Downtown Disney District

Disney, ILMxLAB and MetaQuest have teamed up to announce a special Quest 2 limited-time experience coming to the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort starting on November 21st, 2021, featuring a preview of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.”

What’s Happening:

Meta Quest and ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive entertainment studio, announced a limited-time, special preview of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge coming to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort

The experience will be open daily from Noon to 8:00 PM

The experience will be located at the western side of the district, near Star Wars Trading Post. Additionally, a specially produced segment of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge experience will be featured during Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on ABC

The hands-on preview will showcase a short version of ILMxLAB’s virtual reality experience Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, which expands the world of Batuu like never before. Once inside the Quest 2 headset you will be immersed within sweeping 360 views of the Star Wars galaxy. Be prepared to meet some of your favorite Star Wars characters, new and old, as you take on new adventures throughout the wilds of Batuu!

Guests must wear face coverings during this experience, and must be 13 years or older to participate. Staff members on-site can assist guests who want to reserve a time to come back to participate or direct them to queue up outside the building.

As part of the relationship, Oculus has sponsored a multi-platform brand campaign with Disney Advertising Sales. The cross-portfolio program begins November 21, 2021, across ABC, ESPN, Hulu Freeform FX

What They’re Saying:

"We are excited for guests to virtually experience Seezelslak's Cantina and meet Mubo (Owner of the Droid Depot!) at the Downtown Disney District activation. ILMxLAB worked diligently expanding the story of Dave Kaufman, Global Director of Marcom, Meta Quest: “One of the most exciting aspects of Quest 2 is stepping inside of beloved entertainment experiences. Launching the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge activation right in the heart of Downtown Disney District takes this concept of immersion to a whole new level. We can’t wait for guests to explore Batuu in VR, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with the teams at ILMxLAB and the Disneyland Resort to bring this experience to life, totally complimentary to visitors at Downtown Disney District.”