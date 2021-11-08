Disney Cruise Line Finalizes 15-Year Terminal Agreement with Port Everglades

A 15-year Marine Terminal and Berth User Agreement agreement between Disney Cruise Line and Broward County was finalized which will allow Disney to conduct multi-day passenger cruises from Port Everglades’ Cruise Terminal 4 as soon as October 2023, according to the Disney Cruise Line Blog.

What’s Happening:

When the 15 year term ends in 2038, the cruise line may extend the agreement up to three additional 5-year terms.

Earlier this year,

Though the parties spent most of the summer working on the agreement, it wasn’t until October 28th, 2021 that the agreement was finalized.

Disney Cruise Line plans to conduct multi-day cruise passenger services from Port Everglades as early as October of 2023. This agreement gives Disney exclusive use of Cruise Terminal #4 and Berth $4.

In 2025, a second terminal and berth will be assigned to Disney Cruise Line for 3 and 4 night itineraries on a Monday/Friday rotation.

The agreement specifically references the Magic Class and the Dream Class of ships, which encompasses the four current ships of the fleet, the Disney Magic, Wonder, Dream, and Fantasy. While not named specifically, reportedly there is language in place in the agreement that also includes the three new vessels (including the new Disney Wish

Due to the specific brand nature of a Disney Cruise Line experience, the agreement also calls for numerous renovations to the terminal including (but not limited to): Embarkation Area Installation of Disney validation stations at entry of Cruise Terminal 4, including providing necessary power and data infrastructure under the existing flooring to support validation stations. Repositioning of X-Ray scanners and guest walk thru scanners, including providing necessary power and data infrastructure under the existing flooring to support Security operations. Removal of existing Check-In counters and walls to create more open space for guest waiting area. Creation/Construction of additional office space hidden from guest view with new walls to keep administrative areas “backstage”. Office space will include cast member break room, IT room, restroom, administrative offices for day of and full-time cast members and changing room for cast members. Creation/Construction of Assisted Check-In area to support embarkation operations. Installation of mobile device charging stations in guest waiting area. Installation of digital monitors for displaying critical information and providing entertainment to guests waiting to board. Installation of new audio system to support guest communications and experience in

waiting area. The digital monitors will be supported by a new audio system. There will also be 1,000

seats for guests to utilize. Signage will be visible in all areas for the purposes of wayfinding. In order to support these new spaces, the existing check-in stations will be removed, and that space will revert to open floor space. Creation/Construction of new permanent walls to seal off crew and vendor security screening and entry. lncorporation/lnstallation of Disney intellectual property throughout 1st Floor of Cruise Terminal 4 embarkation area. Incorporation/Installation of Disney Vacation Club desk/kiosk. CCTV network. Telecommunication and bandwidth upgrades (i.e. phone, cellular and WiF connectivity). Debarkation Area Luggage hall area will be enhanced with incorporation/installation of Disney intellectual property. Installation of 35 luggage tables to support debarkation operations and provide greater luggage laydown space. Creation/Construction of new office space for port agents, as well as crew mail storage space. Expansion of existing luggage sorting and scanning capabilities. CCTV network. Interior / 2nd Floor Installation ofDisney gangway stations at entry of the gangway area. Creation/Construction of concierge lounge.

