VeVe to Debut First Pixar Golden Moment Digital Collectibles

We recently reported on Disney’s partnership with VeVe, the largest mobile-first digital collectible platform, to launch a series of NFTs featuring beloved characters and iconic items from across its many properties. Now, the first ever official NFTs from Pixar will soon be dropping.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Golden Moments collection features some of the most-beloved characters and icons from the franchises featured on Disney+. Appearing in all-gold, these Golden Moments statues will make a very special addition to any collector’s showroom.

Get ready to add to the excitement of drop day with blind boxes! These collectibles are only offered for purchase in a blind box, meaning you won’t know which amazing collectible or rarity you have acquired until after your successful purchase. From there, you can continue to expand your collection with additional blind boxes, or interact with other users in the Market to complete your Set.

The first Golden Moment statues to be offered from the world of Pixar will be WALL•E and the Pizza Planet Truck.

​​

Drop Date: November 9, 2021 at 12PM PT

List Price: 60.00

Editions: 10,333

Edition Type: First Appearance

Rarity: Uncommon

License: Disney

Brand: Golden Moments

Series: Pixar

Available: Globally

Drop Date: November 9, 2021 at 12PM PT

List Price: 60.00

Editions: 6,333

Edition Type: First Appearance

Rarity: Rare

License: Disney

Brand: Golden Moments

Series: Pixar

Available: Globally

Every customer in select markets who first purchases an NFT from this Golden Moments collection will also receive a three month subscription of Disney+ courtesy of VeVe.

About VeVe: