VeVe to Debut First Pixar Golden Moment Digital Collectibles

We recently reported on Disney’s partnership with VeVe, the largest mobile-first digital collectible platform, to launch a series of NFTs featuring beloved characters and iconic items from across its many properties. Now, the first ever official NFTs from Pixar will soon be dropping.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Golden Moments collection features some of the most-beloved characters and icons from the franchises featured on Disney+. Appearing in all-gold, these Golden Moments statues will make a very special addition to any collector’s showroom.
- Get ready to add to the excitement of drop day with blind boxes! These collectibles are only offered for purchase in a blind box, meaning you won’t know which amazing collectible or rarity you have acquired until after your successful purchase. From there, you can continue to expand your collection with additional blind boxes, or interact with other users in the Market to complete your Set.
- The first Golden Moment statues to be offered from the world of Pixar will be WALL•E and the Pizza Planet Truck.
Drop Date: November 9, 2021 at 12PM PT
List Price: 60.00
Editions: 10,333
Edition Type: First Appearance
Rarity: Uncommon
License: Disney
Brand: Golden Moments
Series: Pixar
Available: Globally
Drop Date: November 9, 2021 at 12PM PT
List Price: 60.00
Editions: 6,333
Edition Type: First Appearance
Rarity: Rare
License: Disney
Brand: Golden Moments
Series: Pixar
Available: Globally
- Every customer in select markets who first purchases an NFT from this Golden Moments collection will also receive a three month subscription of Disney+ courtesy of VeVe.
About VeVe:
- Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 500,000 active users and 1.9 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.
- Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including DC Comics and Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, tokidoki, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered. In addition, VeVe’s 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe’s in-app social feed, or on external social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.